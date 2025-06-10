Texas Roadhouse Vs Longhorn Steakhouse: Which Kids Menu Is Better?
Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse have a similar concept: to keep flavorful steak affordable for the average consumer. Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn rank similarly in Chowhound's best steakhouse chain ranking, but when it comes to ordering from each restaurant's kids menu, the winner depends mostly on what you're looking for when dining with the little ones.
Both restaurants offer kids menus as a combo meal, meaning the kids get an appetizer, side, and drink for one price; this keeps parents and children happy. But Texas Roadhouse has the more diverse menu, offering both small-portion kids meals and slightly larger-portion options for the older kids, known as "ranger meals." Those larger portions include steak and rib options, plus a bigger version of its chicken tenders known as "chicken critters" for a total of nine choices. Longhorn Steakhouse only offers one steak option and no rib choice, and it only has five selections on its kids menu. Plus, Texas Roadhouse is more cost-effective, with its combo meals costing just a bit less than similar meals at Longhorn. And if you're trying to save money dining out, Texas Roadhouse offers a Kids Eat Free special on certain days.
The kids menus differ in side dishes and calorie counts
The difference in menu sizes is one big reason for Texas Roadhouse having the winning kids menu, but it also wins in terms of side options. Texas Roadhouse offers 16 different sides, most of which are no extra charge, while Longhorn only offers 10, with 30% of them only available for an additional fee. But one thing to note is that if you're taking the kids out to dinner and want them to pair a vegetable side with their meal, then the steakhouses are pretty comparable in their offerings.
From a nutrition standpoint, it's hard to gauge which menu is truly healthier because it depends on what you order. Texas Roadhouse has the higher-calorie cheeseburger sliders at 670 calories, while Longhorn's cheeseburger comes in at 580 calories. The chicken tenders have a similar fate, with Texas Roadhouse's option having 90 more calories than Longhorn. However, if you order either the grilled chicken tenders or the sirloin steak, which are arguably the more nutritious meal options on both menus, you'll save about 30 calories on each meal at Texas Roadhouse. And as an adult, you might even be able to get away with ordering that sirloin from the kids menu, which just works as a way of getting an even cheaper steak dinner.