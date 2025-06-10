Texas Roadhouse Vs Longhorn Steakhouse: Which Kids Menu Is Better?

The difference in menu sizes is one big reason for Texas Roadhouse having the winning kids menu, but it also wins in terms of side options. Texas Roadhouse offers 16 different sides, most of which are no extra charge, while Longhorn only offers 10, with 30% of them only available for an additional fee. But one thing to note is that if you're taking the kids out to dinner and want them to pair a vegetable side with their meal, then the steakhouses are pretty comparable in their offerings.

From a nutrition standpoint, it's hard to gauge which menu is truly healthier because it depends on what you order. Texas Roadhouse has the higher-calorie cheeseburger sliders at 670 calories, while Longhorn's cheeseburger comes in at 580 calories. The chicken tenders have a similar fate, with Texas Roadhouse's option having 90 more calories than Longhorn. However, if you order either the grilled chicken tenders or the sirloin steak, which are arguably the more nutritious meal options on both menus, you'll save about 30 calories on each meal at Texas Roadhouse. And as an adult, you might even be able to get away with ordering that sirloin from the kids menu, which just works as a way of getting an even cheaper steak dinner.