The Simple Tip For Finding Tasty, Affordable Food At Any Airport

Being in airports is all part of the vacation experience, but there's really nothing you can do about the food prices. A regular sandwich can cost you around 10% more than it would on the street at some airports and even 50% more at some places. Of course, bringing homemade food is a smart alternative that will surely save you some money, especially if you're catering for a big group. But what if you don't have time to make something in advance? Or maybe you had a big breakfast in order to avoid eating at airport restaurants, but suddenly find yourself with a craving for something good once you're through security? How do you know where to go without breaking the bank before you've even reached your destination? Well, there's actually a very easy fix for this — you should simply ask someone who works at the airport.

Yup, it's that simple. The staff know the airport better than anyone, and you'd be surprised by how many of them are keen to share their knowledge of the best value spots with passengers. Remember, food is a love language: Nearly two-thirds of Americans confirmed this in a 2023 survey. Food has been bringing people together on a cultural, personal, and emotional level for as long as humanity has existed. It's only natural that we love talking about it. Seattle-based travel writer Harriet Baskas highlights that airport information booth staff are there for a reason. "The folks at the information booths are usually happy to share favorite spots," she told The New York Times. So, the next time you're in an airport and you want to grab a bite without breaking the bank, don't be shy — just ask someone, and they might just point you in the direction of a hidden gem that you can return to time and again.