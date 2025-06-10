The 2 Ingredients You Need For Dye-Free Homemade Cotton Candy Ice Cream

Pink pitaya and blue spirulina have gained traction for being all-natural dyes, but they're not always available at the local grocery store. Suncore Foods is an all-natural dye retailer with an Amazon storefront, selling blues made from spirulina and butterfly peas, purples made from taro yam and sweet potato, and pink made from pitaya. All the pastel colors a baker can dream of are possible to find without using standard food coloring.

With the right palette at hand, you can effortlessly add any of these powders to an ice cream base. To get the iconic swirl texture from your two colors, divide your ice cream into two separate bowls, scooping blue powder into one and pink powder into the other. Mix each color in their respective bowl and then put them into the same container later, where you'll then be able to swirl them together. Developing each color separately instead of combining them at the beginning prevents the blue and pink from just turning into purple.

This all-natural dye hack works with all the ways to make ice cream without a machine, so you can choose whichever no-churn method meets your preference. Homemade ice cream in a bag or the electric stand mixer trick are some of the most effortless at-home tricks. To capture the flavor of cotton candy ice cream, a little bit of cotton candy extract (or vanilla) is all you need to bring the nostalgic flavor home.