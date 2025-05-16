The Sweet Secret Behind Sweet Baby Ray's Iconic BBQ Sauce

Barbecue sauce is a whole thing. You could read a comprehensive guide to barbecue sauces across the United States and still have a long way to go in terms of learning. Each region, state, and even city that loves its barbecue often has its own version of barbecue sauce, and what constitutes a good sauce varies from person to person and changes wildly depending on where you are. But Sweet Baby Ray's is a pretty universally beloved brand, as we experienced firsthand when our taste test of 17 Sweet Baby Ray's flavors revealed that there wasn't a single dud in the bunch. Its Original Barbecue Sauce was our ultimate favorite, and part of that has to do with the high fructose corn syrup.

You see, a good barbecue sauce differs from area to area, but they all have a base, some tang, sweetness, and spices. The variations within these groups can really pop off, so let's zoom in on the sweetness factor specifically. Sweet Baby Ray's uses a combination of molasses, for deep, almost maple-like sweetness, and high fructose corn syrup, an interesting ingredient for a barbecue sauce that's at least as sweet as table sugar.