The Sweet Secret Behind Sweet Baby Ray's Iconic BBQ Sauce
Barbecue sauce is a whole thing. You could read a comprehensive guide to barbecue sauces across the United States and still have a long way to go in terms of learning. Each region, state, and even city that loves its barbecue often has its own version of barbecue sauce, and what constitutes a good sauce varies from person to person and changes wildly depending on where you are. But Sweet Baby Ray's is a pretty universally beloved brand, as we experienced firsthand when our taste test of 17 Sweet Baby Ray's flavors revealed that there wasn't a single dud in the bunch. Its Original Barbecue Sauce was our ultimate favorite, and part of that has to do with the high fructose corn syrup.
You see, a good barbecue sauce differs from area to area, but they all have a base, some tang, sweetness, and spices. The variations within these groups can really pop off, so let's zoom in on the sweetness factor specifically. Sweet Baby Ray's uses a combination of molasses, for deep, almost maple-like sweetness, and high fructose corn syrup, an interesting ingredient for a barbecue sauce that's at least as sweet as table sugar.
Why high fructose corn syrup is such a big deal
Cost is the big point to keep in mind. Brown sugar is more expensive than white sugar, and white sugar is more expensive than corn syrup. By using high fructose corn syrup, Sweet Baby Ray's keeps its flagship sauce affordable while providing that same delicious balance of sweet and savory you expect from a good BBQ sauce. In our ranking list of the best and worst barbecue sauces to buy at the grocery store, many of our lower ranking sauces used sweeteners such as sucralose , which bring in flat and one-dimensional sugar notes. Brands with recipes like these just can't compete with the rich, honey-like notes in molasses and the prominent sweetness in high fructose corn syrup that you find in Sweet Baby Ray's.
In short, Sweet Baby Ray's invests in its products and its customers by making sure that the sauces have a great depth of flavor and a well-balanced sweetness while still being affordable. Even if it doesn't seem like a big deal, high fructose corn syrup is what helps make this BBQ sauce a great one that flies off the shelves. Next time you spy a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's at your grocery store, don't hesitate to snatch it. Your next barbecue will thank you.