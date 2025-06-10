Make Cassava Cake In Minutes With Only 3 Ingredients

A cake made from just three ingredients might sound too good to be true. You may guess that one of the ingredients must be boxed cake mix, but that's not the case; while there are a ton of ways to make boxed cake mix taste homemade, this recipe actually depends on a root vegetable and two canned ingredients. To make a delicious cake with only a few minutes of prep time requires cassava, coconut milk, and sweetened condensed milk.

Cassava cake hails from Southeast Asia and has origins in the Philippines, where it might also be called cassava pie or pudding. The cake's interior is like solid pudding, similar to mochi, with crispy edges. It's not too sweet and has a texture totally unique compared to the light, fluffy cakes many of us are accustomed to. It's perfect as an afternoon snack served with coffee or tea, or as a light dessert.

With a rich, chewy texture, you won't notice that it's naturally gluten-free or egg-free. This is thanks to the use of cassava, a starchy root vegetable that acts as both the bulk and binder. Cassava, also commonly called yuca or manioc depending on where you are in the world, is eaten as a staple food throughout Africa, Asia, and South America. The root is also ground up to make tapioca flour, which is frequently used in gluten-free baking and as a thickener that mitigates messy, watery sauces and pie fillings.