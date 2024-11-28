How To Make The Most Of Cookie Dough Mix-Ins According To A Pro

One of the best ways for bakers to get in the holiday spirit is to participate in a cookie exchange. Not only is this a great excuse to spend time with friends, and eat as many cookies as possible, it's also a great reason to experiment with new mix-ins for your dough. Whether you want to amp up store-bought cookies or impress guests with a unique creation of your own, Milk Bar's CEO Christina Tosi shared her cookie dough secrets with Chowhound — just in time for the McCormick Cookie Quest. Started in the spirit of the cookie exchange, this contest hopes to inspire bakers of all levels to get creative with their cookie recipes.

For some mix-in inspiration, Tosi says that envisioning what you want in a batch of cookies is the first step to a winning bake. "Think about your cookie's flavor story — what's the personality, the name, the single bite vision you're going for? Use that as your guide," she said. From melty caramel chips to M&Ms and nuts that add crunch, each mix-in has a role, and the goal is to strike the perfect balance between them. "All mix-ins aren't created equal, they should make sense and level up to your vision," Tosi noted. If you don't know where to start, the expert baker and entrepreneur has a few suggestions to make your cookies taste more exciting. "Think fun mix-ins like chocolate chips, cereal, pretzels, dried fruits, crackers, sprinkles, and nuts," she said.