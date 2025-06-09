The Simple Addition To Grab To Dress Up Store-Bought Cupcakes For Any Celebration

In a pinch, it's possible to snag some cupcakes from the store and dress them up with a little DIY creativity. Since they're already baked, there's not much you can do with the cupcake base. These store-bought treats also already come with a swirl of frosting — so to add your own personal touch, a handmade decoration can be added on top. For this sweet treat hack, you'll need to grab some store-bought or homemade marshmallows and M&M's.

With these two ingredients and a pair of scissors, you can craft a gourmet-looking flower on top of the cupcake. To create a round petal look, snip a regular-sized marshmallow five or six times horizontally, still leaving the slices attached to an edge. Place a yellow M&M at the center of the icing, and then fan out circular marshmallow disks around the M&M, overlapping the petals to make a flower shape. Just like that, the store-bought cupcakes look like something from a bakeshop.

Adding flowers to the top of cupcakes or cakes is normally done with a frosting technique called piping. This involves adding a special tip to the end of the frosting bag, and forming the petals and center one by one. It can be tedious and time-consuming, so using marshmallows instead is a great beginner decorating method that doesn't require a lot of practice.