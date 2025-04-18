Bring A Pop Of Color To Easter With Dyed Marshmallows Instead Of Eggs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are dozens of reasons why a person might want to skip the eggs in lieu of other items when decorating for Easter. Marshmallows, for example, are more gastronomically aligned with a holiday whose other foodstuffs include chocolate bunnies, sugar-cloaked chicks, and other classic American Easter candy favorites, than the Cobb salad staple. Barring any extraordinary circumstances, they're also probably going to be cheaper, and which would you rather have accidentally hidden in your home for weeks or more? Last one to the dyed marshmallow is a rotten egg, indeed.

The first thing you might imagine when conceptualizing just how this is going to work is another recent seasonal staple, hot chocolate. Yes, a big pouf of a marshmallow will begin to dissolve into a sticky cloud before too long when cocoa is in play, but that is due to the high temperature and duration of the immersion, not simply because of the liquid per se. You should still skip the three-ingredient homemade marshmallow variety in this case, as it is quicker to break down, but store bought will perform terrifically. Just add enough drops of food coloring to reach your desired intensity to water, dunk each marshmallow for 10 seconds or so, and remove to a wire rack to dry. There are plenty of other ways to introduce festive hues, too.