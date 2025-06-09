What Was Heinz's 'Holy Grail' Sauce Made Of?

Heinz has been pushing boundaries and winning fans through creative advertising campaigns ever since founder Henry J. Heinz started packaging his horseradish in clear bottles rather than brown ones. At the time — 1869 to be precise — brown bottles were more in vogue, not because they were superior, but because they somewhat hid inferior products from the consumer. By using the clear bottles, Heinz was boldly proclaiming that his product had nothing to hide. The brand has never shied away from publicity, even collaborating with Ed Sheeran, resulting in the most expensive ketchup bottle ever. Heinz also created a custom ketchup packet jacket for a Heinz-obsessed groom, and even capitalized on Barbie's 65th birthday by offering a perfectly pink "Barbie-cue" sauce.

But despite all that creativity, many people think of just the basics when it comes to Heinz products, like ketchup and mustard. (It is the best ketchup brand, after all.) And while these are certainly staples, Heinz actually has some pretty creative sauces, too, that extend well beyond the lineup of weird ketchup flavors. To bring attention to the company's wide range of sauces, Heinz's marketing team came up with the "Holy Grail" of sauces, the Every Sauce.

The plan was to launch a viral campaign that emphasized just how many sauce offerings Heinz has. Made up of 14 Heinz sauces — Burger Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Aioli Sauce, Smokey Baconnaise, Sweet Chili, Chip Sauce, Saucy Sauce, Mayoracha, Mayomust, Truffle Mayo, Garlic & Caramelized Onion Mayo, Curry Ketchup, Pickle Ketchup, and Smokey Bacon Ketchup — the full list was revealed via a one-of-a-kind scratch-off label on the Every Sauce bottle.