Here's How Long It Takes To Brew Your Own Beer (Roughly)

Although the craft beer movement is slowing down, there is still a wealth of bottle options on the shelves. Unique breweries deliver innovative bottles to drinkers, while countless other operations craft rock-solid lagers and IPAs. Perhaps it's due to such oversaturation that people aren't homebrewing like they used to.

After all, preparing beer at home takes equipment, expertise, and most crucially, patience. While grabbing a 4-pack from the store only requires a few minutes, you're looking at a bare minimum of five weeks for homebrewing beer. Divided into several stages, you'll need to allot time for two rounds of fermentation. Then, followed by around two weeks of bottle conditioning for most ales (or even months for lagers), the brew is done.

There's a lot of deviation in duration depending on the style, but across the board, brewing your own beer is not a quick process. And while the initial brewing step initially requires the most time, the further stages do require some continued oversight, too. With busy schedules and the varied beer options, it's understandable that fewer individuals tackle the process. Yet, there is an admirable curiosity — and pride — in taking on the brewing independently.