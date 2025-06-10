This Lowkey Italian Restaurant In Reno Has Been A Local Mainstay For Nearly 90 Years
When people think of places to eat in Nevada, Las Vegas is the first place that comes to mind. From the seemingly endless array of buffets in Las Vegas to some of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the country, it's easy to see why Las Vegas has such a big foodie reputation. However, north of Las Vegas in Reno is an overlooked foodie scene with a lot of history just waiting to be discovered.
For nearly a century, Reno has been home to one of the best Italian restaurants in Nevada. Known as Casale's Halfway Club, this restaurant is the definition of old school, from its classic Italian menu to its nostalgic decor. On top of being a great restaurant, it's also a family run business committed to quality and deliciousness.
Like the rest of the foodie scene in Reno, Casale's Halfway Club is more lowkey. However, locals will tell you this is the spot to go. If you ever find yourself in Reno, be sure to stop into the historic restaurant for some fresh lasagna. For extra fun, combine a meal at Casale's Halfway Club with a nightcap at Genoa Bar and Saloon, the oldest bar in Nevada.
The history of Casale's Halfway Club
Casale's Halfway Club was founded in 1937 by Italian immigrant couple John and Elvira Casale. Originally, a restaurant was not something the couple had planned but due to the rising popularity of Elvira's handmade ravioli, the family decided to create a restaurant. The restaurant was named partially after the couple's last name and after what was the halfway point between Reno and Sparks at the time.
The restaurant was built out of the family's home, with the couple's children and in-laws staffing the restaurant. The menu consisted of traditional Northern Italian food based primarily on homemade cooking and family recipes. The menu remains fairly unchanged today, with the newest addition likely being the lasagna that's cooked to order.
The legacy of John and Elvira, as well as their children Inez and Tony, lives on. The handmade ravioli, which started the restaurant in the first place, remains one of the most popular items on the menu. When it comes to home cooked Italian food, for many there's no better place in Reno than Casale's Halfway Club.