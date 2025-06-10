This Lowkey Italian Restaurant In Reno Has Been A Local Mainstay For Nearly 90 Years

When people think of places to eat in Nevada, Las Vegas is the first place that comes to mind. From the seemingly endless array of buffets in Las Vegas to some of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the country, it's easy to see why Las Vegas has such a big foodie reputation. However, north of Las Vegas in Reno is an overlooked foodie scene with a lot of history just waiting to be discovered.

For nearly a century, Reno has been home to one of the best Italian restaurants in Nevada. Known as Casale's Halfway Club, this restaurant is the definition of old school, from its classic Italian menu to its nostalgic decor. On top of being a great restaurant, it's also a family run business committed to quality and deliciousness.

Like the rest of the foodie scene in Reno, Casale's Halfway Club is more lowkey. However, locals will tell you this is the spot to go. If you ever find yourself in Reno, be sure to stop into the historic restaurant for some fresh lasagna. For extra fun, combine a meal at Casale's Halfway Club with a nightcap at Genoa Bar and Saloon, the oldest bar in Nevada.