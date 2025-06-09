These Are The Hands-Down Worst Potato Chips You Can Buy At Aldi

There is nothing like a good bowl of potato chips to keep you company during your movie nights and late-night snack fests. Whether you have your favorite flavor down and can sniff it out when blindfolded or you're the easy-going chip-chomper type, there is something about a good bag of chips that is undefeated. Aldi is known to be the go-to for scoring cheaper groceries and its snack collection is pretty formidable. As far as chips go, you are more than spoiled for choice. Chowhound learned this first-hand as we took on the task of tasting and ranking the best and worst of Aldi's potato chips. But among all the tasty snacks, there was one particular bag of chips that didn't leave a good taste in our reviewer's mouth: Clancy's Baked Original Potato Crisps.

In a word, these chips are flavorless. So much so, that they may even be worthy of the lowest status of snack-food description: cardboard-like. They're mushy once chewed and even lack the expected potato-y flavor. Clancy's Baked Original Potato Crisps are hardly deserving of praise except that they do provide you with some crunch. The rankings focused on texture and taste without the help of any dips to hide behind. That feeling of reaching your hand into the bag until you realize that the bag is empty is the gold standard of tasty chips, but Clancy's Baked Originals are a far cry from that.