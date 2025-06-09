These Are The Hands-Down Worst Potato Chips You Can Buy At Aldi
There is nothing like a good bowl of potato chips to keep you company during your movie nights and late-night snack fests. Whether you have your favorite flavor down and can sniff it out when blindfolded or you're the easy-going chip-chomper type, there is something about a good bag of chips that is undefeated. Aldi is known to be the go-to for scoring cheaper groceries and its snack collection is pretty formidable. As far as chips go, you are more than spoiled for choice. Chowhound learned this first-hand as we took on the task of tasting and ranking the best and worst of Aldi's potato chips. But among all the tasty snacks, there was one particular bag of chips that didn't leave a good taste in our reviewer's mouth: Clancy's Baked Original Potato Crisps.
In a word, these chips are flavorless. So much so, that they may even be worthy of the lowest status of snack-food description: cardboard-like. They're mushy once chewed and even lack the expected potato-y flavor. Clancy's Baked Original Potato Crisps are hardly deserving of praise except that they do provide you with some crunch. The rankings focused on texture and taste without the help of any dips to hide behind. That feeling of reaching your hand into the bag until you realize that the bag is empty is the gold standard of tasty chips, but Clancy's Baked Originals are a far cry from that.
Will anyone enjoy Clancy's Baked Original Potato Crisps?
It's pretty unlikely that these chips will rock anyone's boat, even those looking for a healthier chip choice. They do promise to have 85% less fat than Clancy's Original Potato Crisps, but the snackability suffers because there is no real taste (despite salt being added to the ingredients list, it still can't be detected). Baked chips are hard to compare to the lip-smacking tastiness of fried ones, but regardless, well-constructed and flavorsome baked chips are out there and flourishing. Clancy's baked chips aren't in the same league as the likes of Lays or Kettle's baked chips. Even with the decent price point of $2.99, these baked chips don't hold up well on just their taste and would probably not even liven up lunchtime sandwiches the way most potato chips are known to.
Overall, Clancy's range of baked chips are pretty hit-or-miss according to reviews. The barbeque-flavored baked chips also scored low in the rankings and even the sour cream and onion flavored chips (a flavor that is pretty bold and hard to ignore) is described as flavorless according to reviews. Perhaps Clancy's should stick to creating magic out of fried potato chips and leave the baked goods to some of the other brands who know what to do with them.