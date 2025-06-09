Ditch The Chips And Deep-Fry Potato Cups For Maximum Dipping Power

Every now and then, you'll come across a dip so good that chips simply don't do it justice. They're just too flat to get a decent amount on them. While potato skins do a better job at scooping up more dip, they don't have the same satisfying crunch that chips do. It turns out that the best medium for gorging yourself on excellent dip is deep-fried potato cups, a crispy, golden vessel that graces your taste buds with the optimal potato-to-dip ratio.

Daniel Gritzer's recipe for deep-fried potato cups involves slicing potatoes in half along their shorter axis, rather than the longer one you'd typically slice along for a baked potato. After baking it to your desired tenderness, you'll then need to scoop out enough flesh from the center to end up with a shape similar to a teacup — with enough flesh left over to hold the cups together. From there, it's all about deep-frying them until golden brown, just like you would french fries.

Deep-fried potato cups go well with any dip you'd eat with chips, but they're especially great with the chunkier kinds like a spicy, creamy buffalo chicken dip. Costco's iconic crab dip is another fantastic option, and adding a spot of cream cheese turns the cups into fuller-bodied crab rangoons. If you're feeling minimalist, you can also skip the dip and liven up the cups with a squeeze of lemon and some salt — they're that good of a base.