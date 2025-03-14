How To Recreate Costco's Iconic Crab Dip With Just Two Ingredients

It's difficult not to love Costco's crab dip: It's got a little crab, a little cream cheese, and a lot of yum. If you don't have a Costco nearby, or you don't have a membership to the big-box store, you can hack it with just two ingredients — imitation crab and some French onion dip — to get your dip on.

To make it supremely dippable and spreadable, look for a creamy onion dip. Some brands can be found in the refrigerator aisle at the grocery store, while others, such as Lay's French onion dip, live in the chip aisle (or at your favorite online marketplace). Empty your chosen dip into a medium-sized serving bowl to give yourself enough room to mix in the imitation crab meat after you've had a chance to prep it. Start by shredding it, which you can do easily by just pulling it apart. Next, cut it up so that you're not trying to stuff the French onion dip with long strands of faux crab meat. That said, the length you cut the crab is up to you, a decision informed by how you intend to use the dip; shorter strands work better for small crackers, for example, while longer strands should stay pretty well on toast. You get the idea.