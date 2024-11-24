How Does Outback Steakhouse Cook Its Steaks?

Outback Steakhouse is a restaurant chain that seems to take its steaks very seriously -– after all, as a steakhouse, patrons expect the kitchen to treat its many cuts of beef with the respect they deserve. While there are some items on Outback Steakhouse's menu that you'd be better off avoiding, the chain places a great level of pride on its ability to transform a plain piece of beef into a richly seasoned and well-cooked steak. So, how do Outback's kitchens approach cooking its prized cuts? It's actually quite simple.

Outback Steakhouse cooks its steaks using two different methods depending on whether the beef is boneless or bone-in. If you opt for a boneless cut of meat, such as the filet mignon or New York strip, your steak will be thoroughly seasoned and then seared to your desired doneness. However, bone-in steaks are another matter entirely, as you may have read when dealing with how to best cook a T-bone. At Outback Steakhouse, bone-in steaks are seasoned and subsequently char-grilled to achieve full flavor (and those ever-so-satisfying grill marks).