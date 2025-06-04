Stuffed Soft Pretzels Are A Reality At This North Carolina Bakery
The true origin of pretzels is debated, but, the bottom line is that they have been around for a long, long time (possibly many centuries). Though they're timelessly popular at their most basic (often heart-shaped knots dotted with salt granules), we've gotten pretty darn creative with them. There are spicy ranch-flavored pretzels at the gas station and cinnamon-sugar coated soft pretzel bites from brands like Auntie Anne's.
Now, imagine soft, golden pretzels, not just dipped in that classic sugary-sweet glaze or beer cheese, but stuffed with something similar. That's the twist Crofton's Pretzels is bringing to North Carolina. Born on the Wilmington coast, Crofton's has gone full mad scientist with its creations. It has the classics: salted, cinnamon-sugar, and even pretzel hot dogs. But Crofton's basically said, "Let's put that cheese dip inside the pretzel — oh, and add some pasta." Yes, there are pretzels stuffed with mac and cheese, Buffalo chicken, and more.
These are out-of-this-world stuffed pretzels you might not find elsewhere, unless you make homemade soft pretzels yourself. They're so popular that Crofton's has decided to open a second location.
Bringing soft pretzels from Philly roots to North Carolina streets
Crofton's Pretzels started with a former Marine officer from Philadelphia who, after his service, turned to something close to his heart (and stomach): the Philly-style soft pretzel. Unlike the heart-shaped knot you might be used to, Philly pretzels are stretched into a figure-8, made to be pulled apart and shared. Pennsylvania is a big name in the pretzel game, considering it's where one of the most famous pretzel brands originates. Crofton's original Wilmington location survived COVID thanks to its takeout model and loyal fan base. Now, it's opening a local shop in Raleigh. The eatery even has a food truck you can rent for events — if you've got a soft pretzel truck at your wedding, please send us an invite.
As far as flavors go, we're sure you aren't thinking as far outside the box as Crofton's is. The savory side of the menu includes pretzels stuffed with jalapeño and cheddar, pepperoni and cheese, dill pickle, and even loaded mashed potatoes. On the sweet side, the indulgences continue: apple, blueberry, and cherry pie fillings, brownie filling, a cheesecake-stuffed pretzel, and more. Of course, the dipping options are just as extra. Grab a cup of marinara, ranch, sweet icing, or choose from seven different types of mustard. As of this writing, the shop has a near-perfect Google rating, so it's safe to say that the pretzels satisfy. We wouldn't be surprised to see Crofton's take these Philly-style stuffed bites even further than North Carolina.