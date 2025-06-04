Stuffed Soft Pretzels Are A Reality At This North Carolina Bakery

The true origin of pretzels is debated, but, the bottom line is that they have been around for a long, long time (possibly many centuries). Though they're timelessly popular at their most basic (often heart-shaped knots dotted with salt granules), we've gotten pretty darn creative with them. There are spicy ranch-flavored pretzels at the gas station and cinnamon-sugar coated soft pretzel bites from brands like Auntie Anne's.

Now, imagine soft, golden pretzels, not just dipped in that classic sugary-sweet glaze or beer cheese, but stuffed with something similar. That's the twist Crofton's Pretzels is bringing to North Carolina. Born on the Wilmington coast, Crofton's has gone full mad scientist with its creations. It has the classics: salted, cinnamon-sugar, and even pretzel hot dogs. But Crofton's basically said, "Let's put that cheese dip inside the pretzel — oh, and add some pasta." Yes, there are pretzels stuffed with mac and cheese, Buffalo chicken, and more.

These are out-of-this-world stuffed pretzels you might not find elsewhere, unless you make homemade soft pretzels yourself. They're so popular that Crofton's has decided to open a second location.