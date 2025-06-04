How Long Does An Open Can Of Tomato Paste Last In The Fridge?
Tomato paste is just one of the ingredients we wish were sold in single-use quantities, but also in a world where package waste wasn't such a concern. You frequently only need a little bit for any given recipe. Then, there it is, the remaining tomato concentrate, mocking you and all your unintended food waste ways as it grows ever closer to expiring in the refrigerator. But the good news is that, at least according to the United States Department of Agriculture, it can only do so for about a week.
More precisely, the USDA says that canned foods that are high in acids, like tomato products, can be stored in the refrigerator for five to seven days. You'll want to scoop that paste into a separate container before you do so, however, as food refrigerated in open cans will start to taste funny before too long. And, when you only need a dab or two for your tomato sauce or Sunday gravy, there are better ways to store that paste for a little longer — up to six months, specifically.
Extended storage for tomato paste today and tomorrow (or next month)
The best way to freeze tomato paste is in portions that you can easily pop out later. A whole darn jar or cube of the stuff would be better than nothing, but future you won't be too happy when they're chiseling off chips of the easy-to-stain concentrate. Tablespoon-sized portions divided into something like an ice cube tray is a much more sensible solution. You don't even need to sacrifice the tray all the way to your next pasta night; just freeze tomato paste cubes solid and then remove them to a separate airtight container.
Should each of your ice cube trays already be conscripted into their raison d'être, you can still freeze your leftover tomato paste to similar effect. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and scoop out uniform portions with an oil-slicked measuring spoon, and freeze. You'll get your freezer space back once everything is solid enough to swap to a more convenient vessel.