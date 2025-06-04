How Long Does An Open Can Of Tomato Paste Last In The Fridge?

Tomato paste is just one of the ingredients we wish were sold in single-use quantities, but also in a world where package waste wasn't such a concern. You frequently only need a little bit for any given recipe. Then, there it is, the remaining tomato concentrate, mocking you and all your unintended food waste ways as it grows ever closer to expiring in the refrigerator. But the good news is that, at least according to the United States Department of Agriculture, it can only do so for about a week.

More precisely, the USDA says that canned foods that are high in acids, like tomato products, can be stored in the refrigerator for five to seven days. You'll want to scoop that paste into a separate container before you do so, however, as food refrigerated in open cans will start to taste funny before too long. And, when you only need a dab or two for your tomato sauce or Sunday gravy, there are better ways to store that paste for a little longer — up to six months, specifically.