Where To Store Kitchen Trash Bags So You'll Always Remember To Replace Them

While we tend to think most often of life's little joys, there's still a long list of to-dos we have to check off in between. From mowing the lawn to doing the dishes, this evolving task list never ends, and it can be hard to keep up. To make the best use of your time, complete your daily chores as efficiently as possible. One prime example? Storing your trash bags at the bottom of your trash can so you don't forget to replace the bag.

While some might be partial to storing trash bags underneath the sink, keeping your extra trash bags at the bottom of your trash can maximizes your storage space. It's as simple as that. Every time you throw a full bag away, a new one is always within reach so you can instantly replace it after removing the old one. It's like trash day never happened. If you realize later on that you forgot to make the switch, no sweat — the bags are right in front of you. No more wasting time sifting through paper towel rolls and cleaning supplies to find a new bag.