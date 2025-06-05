Where To Store Kitchen Trash Bags So You'll Always Remember To Replace Them
While we tend to think most often of life's little joys, there's still a long list of to-dos we have to check off in between. From mowing the lawn to doing the dishes, this evolving task list never ends, and it can be hard to keep up. To make the best use of your time, complete your daily chores as efficiently as possible. One prime example? Storing your trash bags at the bottom of your trash can so you don't forget to replace the bag.
While some might be partial to storing trash bags underneath the sink, keeping your extra trash bags at the bottom of your trash can maximizes your storage space. It's as simple as that. Every time you throw a full bag away, a new one is always within reach so you can instantly replace it after removing the old one. It's like trash day never happened. If you realize later on that you forgot to make the switch, no sweat — the bags are right in front of you. No more wasting time sifting through paper towel rolls and cleaning supplies to find a new bag.
Some caveats to keep in mind
While we swear by this simple switch, there are a few rules to keep in mind. To start, invest in strong trash bags to prevent leaks, such as this Costco kitchen staple that's flying under the radar. While other trash cans in your home might fare well with generic bags, a lot happens in the kitchen. Quality trash bags are important because the whole roll is compromised if loose food drips onto the bottom of your can. Pouring liquids into the sink instead of the trash, and wrapping sharp objects in paper towels, are also good ideas for preventing tears.
For peace of mind, you can always throw a few loose bags at the bottom of your can and store the rest of the roll elsewhere. Once you're out, just restock and repeat. This is also a great idea for those with industrial-sized rolls or shallow trash cans, where a full roll would take up too much space. Finally, to keep those bags fresh, remember to regularly clean your kitchen trash can or grab one of nine great kitchen garbage cans if you're in the market for a new one. For added freshness, consider throwing a scented sachet in beside the roll. This storage idea is great for the kitchen, but it can work for any trash can in your home. It might seem like a small switch, but it could just become your new favorite storage tip.