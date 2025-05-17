The Costco Kitchen Staple That's Flying Under The Radar While Beating Out The Competition
Kitchen staples are the backbone of the pantry, and there may not be a more underrated kitchen staple than the trash bag. No one likes talking or thinking about trash, but at the end of the day, how you manage waste is an important process in the kitchen. Punctures, leaks, and gross trash liquid are the last things you want to deal with after cooking and cleaning, and that's why a reliable trash bag is key. While Costco is better known for bulk baking staples and good deals on frozen fruit, its Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bags are an item you should be throwing in your cart.
What makes these trash bags worth talking about? For starters, they have a 4.8-star rating from an impressive 10,000-plus reviews, with some customers commenting that these bags are their favorite Costco product. Reviewers also like that they are quite large, with the ability to hold 13 gallons, and the drawstrings grip well to the exterior of the trash can for a tight fit.
The product is a good deal, too. For just about $20, you get 200 bags, which breaks down to $0.10 per bag. To compare with other brands, buying a 110-count pack of the Hefty Ultra Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags on Amazon breaks down to about 15 cents per bag, while Glad Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags cost 19 cents per bag if you buy the highest quantity available, which is 140 bags. Depending on how much trash you generate, you'll likely only need to buy one box of Costco's garbage bags every 1.5 years or so, and you'll end up spending notably less per bag.
More features of the Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech Trash Bags
When looking at the box of Costco's garbage bags, you might have noticed the term "Flex-Tech" and wondered what this was. As explained on the Costco product page, Flex-Tech is a type of plastic used in the material of the bags. The purpose of this technology is to allow the bag to stretch when trash of all shapes and sizes is added, which minimizes the risk of ripping. Other name-brand trash bags have similar technology, like Glad's ForceFlex bags, which boast essentially the same benefits.
With a more durable bag like this, you'll need to worry less about cleaning a smelly trash can caused when decaying matter seeps from holes in the bag into your bin. If you want to cover up any potential trash smells that waft from the bag itself, you could always use baking soda to deodorize your trash, or choose the scented trash bag option from Kirkland. The only scent offered is "Fresh Scent" — most customers report that it's a light, clean smell, without the overpowering, fake fragrance that other scented trash bags have.
Want these flexible, reliable trash bags, but don't have a Costco membership? Amazon sells the Kirkland Brand Flex-Tech Trash Bags from various vendors for a slightly higher price of roughly $29.87, or around 15 cents a bag. If you're in the market for a new garbage bag, that might very well be worth it.