4 Cookbooks Bobby Flay Wants You To Try In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking to build up culinary knowledge, few resources aid learning more than a cookbook. No matter your skill level, these literary treasures inspire — you can even bring the world's best restaurants to your kitchen. Yet sifting through the abundant options feels overwhelming, so why not dive into releases recommended by Bobby Flay?
The chef took to Instagram to shout out tantalizing cookbooks fresh off the press in 2025. The lineup spans global influences, released by celebrated chefs also affiliated with the Food Network. There's a new, intriguing array of recipes in "Super Italian" from Giada De Laurentiis; the longtime star brings savvy Mediterranean recipes to the table. Or for a personal foray into the vibrant flavors of West African cuisine, turn to "Ghana to the World" by Eric Adjepong. A former "Top Chef" finalist and new restaurateur, you'll see him as a host on shows like "Wildcard Kitchen."
Flay also gives a shout out to frequent network costar Michael Symon, whose new book "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out" compiles recipes from the show of the same name. And don't miss Flay's recommendation of Hugh Mangum's "Barbecue: Smoked & Grilled Recipes From Across the Globe." The respected chef won an episode of "Chopped" and judges on "Beat Bobby Flay" so you know there's mutual grill master respect. Integrate these options into your cookbook organization system, and you'll have access to a new wealth of culinary knowledge.
Eric Adjepong's 'Ghana to the World' provides mouthwatering West African inspiration
American intrigue in West African cuisine has continued to amplify over the last few years; there's a kaleidoscope of flavors and techniques to uncover. And for an especially insightful glimpse, dive into the informative — and mouthwatering — work of chef Eric Adjepong. The son of Ghanaian-born parents, he passionately shares the intricacies of the cuisine through his television appearances and guided trips.
After years of work, he's synthesized his plentiful knowledge into the cookbook: "Ghana to the World." In part ode to his mother's cooking, many recipes run traditional, making the resource an insightful introduction to Ghanaian cuisine. Learn delicious renditions of West African classics like jollof rice and waakye. Bobby Flay notes he has a special interest in trying out the coconut curry chickpeas — done with Adjepong's signature twist. Across the book, dish descriptions come with compelling cultural background as well as eye-catching photography.
Yet Adjepong's personal inflections are what make the cookbook especially intriguing. The chef inserts emotional anecdotes regarding his family and career in the kitchen. So peruse the recipes and you'll become familiarized with Adjepong's story. Buy a copy of "Ghana to the World: Recipes and Stories That Look Forward While Honoring the Past" on Amazon; it's a compelling culinary resource.
'Michael Symon's Cooking Out' is a must-have for delicious outdoor cooking
Done right, outdoor cooking can impress anyone. Recipes and preparation can appear straightforward to guests, but there's a behind-the-scenes savviness that sets the casual tone. For five seasons, chef Michael Symon has showcased his simple yet elegant cooking on the Food Network show "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out."
And now, a hundred of his recipes, including both fan-favorites from the show and entirely new creations, can be yours when you buy his cookbook "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out: 100 Recipes That Redefine Outdoor Cooking." The chef fuses his Sicilian and Greek roots with modern American cuisine, offering hits that'll surely hit the spot while hosting. Specifically the grilled chicken souvlaki caught Bobby Flay's eye, but Symon also offers his recipe for varied meats, sides, and even cocktails. Whether you're crafting a vegetable-heavy outdoor brunch — paired with one of Symon's stylish coffee drinks — or cooking an all-out, multi-course dinner, this book brings gourmet inspiration.
Symon helpfully categorizes recipes into three sections: easy dishes, crowd-pleasers, and fancier fare. So when you add a dish to the evening repertoire, you'll know exactly what the preparation entails — it's no surprise the cookbook appeared as a New York Times bestseller. And with Bobby Flay's grilling tips also being dependably impressive, you know the chef's seal of approval means a lot.
Giada De Laurentiis' 'Super Italian' delivers clever health-conscious recipes
If you've spent time watching the Food Network, you're likely familiar with Giada De Laurentiis. The chef has worked on the network for 20 years, offering tips for making the best home-cooked meals through the lens of her Italian upbringing. And now, you can buy a copy of "Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy's Healthiest Foods" for even more fantastic inspiration.
This cookbook focuses on wondrously nutritious recipes, emphasizing Italian dishes made with proteins and vegetables. All the while, De Laurentiis' charming and casual tone still persists — the food sounds more mouthwatering than health-driven. Take the layerless sheet pan lasagna, a recipe that caught Bobby Flay's eye. The dish features all the beloved elements of a good lasagna, but with a helping of spinach and an easier assembly process — clever optimizations.
Furthermore, De Laurentiis shares several favored ingredients she deems superfoods. From olive-derived products to small fish, vinegar, and more, she informs what products lend serious nutritional value and flavor. So dive into these Italian recipes and enhance your cooking across the board: The New York Times bestselling cookbook delivers wonderful meal concepts.
Hugh Mangum's 'Barbecue' offers a world tour of barbecue recipes
Oftentimes, barbecue resources tie themselves to a specific style; and indeed too many regional styles at a barbecue restaurant is a red flag. However, when consulting a cookbook, it's nice to have exposure to wide-ranging ideas. Thankfully, a copy of Hugh Mangum's "Barbecue: Smoked & Grilled Recipes From Across the Globe" boasts nearly 300 diverse recipes.
With Mangum's accomplished background, there's no doubt that each dish delivers to a tee. The chef has experimented with barbecue for two decades, as evinced by his ownership of the successful Mighty Quinn's restaurants. Yet in this cookbook, he also pays homage to his father's globe-trotting nature, incorporating flavorful twists from every continent (save Antarctica). And there's also a guest section with recipes from over a dozen experts.
You'll find renditions of scrumptious skewers from varying cultures alongside a perfectly encapsulated recipe of jerk chicken. Bobby Flay offers a special shoutout to Mangum's smoked sparerib recipe — you know it'll hit the spot. The text is contained in sleek fashion, with gorgeous full-page pictures matched with easy-to-read recipes. Snag the volume for a dependable wealth of barbecue creations.