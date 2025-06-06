4 Cookbooks Bobby Flay Wants You To Try In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to build up culinary knowledge, few resources aid learning more than a cookbook. No matter your skill level, these literary treasures inspire — you can even bring the world's best restaurants to your kitchen. Yet sifting through the abundant options feels overwhelming, so why not dive into releases recommended by Bobby Flay?

The chef took to Instagram to shout out tantalizing cookbooks fresh off the press in 2025. The lineup spans global influences, released by celebrated chefs also affiliated with the Food Network. There's a new, intriguing array of recipes in "Super Italian" from Giada De Laurentiis; the longtime star brings savvy Mediterranean recipes to the table. Or for a personal foray into the vibrant flavors of West African cuisine, turn to "Ghana to the World" by Eric Adjepong. A former "Top Chef" finalist and new restaurateur, you'll see him as a host on shows like "Wildcard Kitchen."

Flay also gives a shout out to frequent network costar Michael Symon, whose new book "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out" compiles recipes from the show of the same name. And don't miss Flay's recommendation of Hugh Mangum's "Barbecue: Smoked & Grilled Recipes From Across the Globe." The respected chef won an episode of "Chopped" and judges on "Beat Bobby Flay" so you know there's mutual grill master respect. Integrate these options into your cookbook organization system, and you'll have access to a new wealth of culinary knowledge.