The Unexpected Canned Ingredient Giving Smash Burgers A Juicy Glow-Up

A better smash burger is right around the corner if you know where to look. You don't have to go to a restaurant and pay an arm-and-a-leg's worth for a single burger — achieve all your favorite flavors by making a burger with a few inexpensive ingredients from the grocery store. Additionally, one of the biggest mistakes people make with burgers is buying them pre-formed. Forming patties by hand lets you add ingredients into the base itself rather than sprinkling them on top. The canned goods aisle is a treasure trove of cheap eats that can turn a bland burger into a stunning dinner, and it'd be a mistake to overlook a can of French onion soup.

French onion soup is made primarily with beef stock and onions, creating a thick broth that's bursting with umami flavor. To capture these qualities in your burger, just pour the soup in with the raw burger base (around ¼ of a can for 1 pound of beef) before cooking the patties. A can of French onion soup is enough to add moisture and beefy goodness, softening the inside of the smash burger while crisping the edges.