You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Homemade Candy That Tastes Like 3 Musketeers

When you harken back to the days of waiting in line at the school concession stand or at the local pool (even if you're not that far removed yourself), you probably have a favorite treat that comes to mind immediately. Some of these may be classic candies we wish we could have back. However, if 3 Musketeers bars were ever on your favorites list, you may be surprised to find out that they're not some old-timey candy that's no longer with us — they're very much still around. But if you're looking for a quick and easy chocolate treat at home, you can recreate a 3 Musketeers bar with just three ingredients: Cool Whip, milk chocolate chips, and vegetable shortening.

The easy at-home candy does an excellent job of fabricating the flavor of a 3 Musketeers, but with much simpler ingredients. The sweet center of a 3 Musketeers is made of nougat, an ingredient you probably don't want to bother making at home unless you're a professional. If you're not familiar with nougat, it's a sometimes hard, sometimes soft (in the case of 3 Musketeers) sweet confection, like a toffee. It's made with cooked sugar that is then whipped with egg whites to add more volume and the tiny bubbles that give it its signature chew. As we all know, working with cooked sugar at home can be difficult to get the right temperature, and downright dangerous when mixing in other ingredients. In the case of these mock 3 Musketeers, the most dangerous ingredient you have to work with is some warm chocolate. Just don't get it too hot, and you'll be all good.