You Just Thrifted A Cast Iron Pan. Now What?

Cast iron cookware is a must-have in every serious home chef's cookware lineup. From searing meats to baking bread to creating crunchy-on-the-edges-yet-soft-in-the-center desserts, these multi-use pans, Dutch ovens, and skillets add an unmistakable flavor and texture to favorite recipes. If you're lucky enough to thrift an older cast iron pan, it won't take much to make it ready to shine in your kitchen. You'll need to follow three steps: Check the pan for safety issues, remove old seasoning, and apply new seasoning.

First, make sure the new-to-you cast iron pan is safe to use. While a bit of rust on the pan itself isn't an issue, it's important to pay close attention to the handles (if your pan, skillet, or Dutch oven has any) to make sure they're sturdy and safe. You'll also want to make sure your pan is free of cracks.

It's a common cast iron myth that rusty skillets are a lost cause. Rust can be removed as you un-season an old cast iron pan. If you notice a red tinge to the iron that isn't rust, however, the pan might be beyond repair. This color change can indicate heat damage, and it can make it impossible to build up a solid layer of seasoning. If the handles are solid, your pan is crack-free, and it's black or rusty (not red) you're good to begin the cleaning and seasoning processes.