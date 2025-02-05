Yes, There Is A Best Temperature For Seasoning Your Cast Iron

Cast iron cookware is ideal for a variety of cooking methods including sautéing, browning, frying, and baking. For example, you might use a cast iron skillet for the perfect seared steak. Experienced users of these heavy pans and pots know that it's crucial to season your cast iron by oiling it and heating it in the oven. When doing so, it's best to set the oven to 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for around one hour. The high heat allows the fat molecules in the oil to breakdown and form the glaze or non-stick coating on your cookware. Besides preventing food from sticking when cooking, the glaze also serves as a barrier that protects the iron from rusting.

To properly season your cast iron skillet (or other cast iron cookware), start by washing the pan with warm, soapy water, then dry thoroughly with a towel. (Did you know you can also use salt to clean your cast iron skillet?) Next, spray a thin layer of cooking oil on the inside and outside of your pan, being careful not to overdue it to avoid a sticky skillet. Finally, bake the pan upside down in the oven, ideally with a baking sheet underneath to catch the oil drippings. Allow it to cool before removing. Putting the pan upside down prevents the oil from pooling in one spot. To help it last for years to come, follow some more tips on how to take care of your cast iron.