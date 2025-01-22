How Ketchup And Mustard Became A Popular Pair

Peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, ketchup and mustard: There are certain food pairs that are so inextricable from each other that they're often used to describe the tight bond of best friendship ("You're the ketchup to my mustard!"). But how did these two classic condiments come to be so colloquially linked? Why not, say, ketchup and relish?

There's no one clear answer, but there are certain factors that we can point to as probable cause for the pairing. Both have been around in some form for a very long time, with the earliest known documentation of mustard in 3000 B.C. and (an admittedly rather different version of) ketchup in 300 B.C. But their popularization as a pair seems to have mainly occurred in the United States, with mayonnaise and even gravy being popular fry sauces elsewhere in the world. This may be attributable both to the backyard BBQ (think hot dogs, hamburgers) and the popularity of American fast food. Every quick-service joint having their own distinct fast food special sauce is a relatively new development — but you could always count on finding ketchup and mustard packets at your nearby McDonald's. They also keep well and are fairly cheap. And sometimes, the simplest answer is the most true: One sweet, one tangy, these two brightly colored sauces also just taste good together.