The Ancient Mistake That Accidentally Created Yogurt

In English, it's called yogurt, yoghurt, and yoghourt. Russians like kefir, a thin, drinkable version, while Icelanders prefer skyr, so thick it barely moves from the spoon. In India, some take their lassi sweet, and some prefer salted. Some will argue its origins are Turkish, Bulgarian, African, or from what is now the Middle East. It was discovered anywhere from 3,000 to 10,000 years ago. A more diplomatic theory is that it was created in several places simultaneously. The one thing food historians seem to agree on is that yogurt was created completely by accident, a result of the combination of milk and bacteria, resulting in the fermented, tart, and creamy dairy product we still enjoy all these millennia later.

The widely accepted story of yogurt's creation starts with traveling nomads who carried their milk in containers made from animal skins or stomachs. The combination of bacteria left in the lining and the body heat of the nomads who kept those containers close was enough to create the conditions needed to ferment the milk and make a thick, tart dairy product. It's those same simple conditions — heat and bacteria — you can use to turn milk into Greek yogurt at home. The bacteria from yogurt can even work as a great starter for your sourdough bread.