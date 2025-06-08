How Much Protein Is In McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich?
Some days, you just don't have time to make a protein-rich meal, and your best option is whatever's available at the McDonald's drive-thru. The franchise is home to one of the highest-protein breakfasts among fast food chains after all, and has some protein-efficient lunch options as well. On top of that list is the Filet-O-Fish, the restaurant chain's main seafood item.
Alaskan pollock, the type of fish McDonald's uses in the Filet-O-Fish, contains a decent amount of protein and is also rich in vitamin B and omega-3s. According to the McDonald's Nutrition Calculator, a Filet-O-Fish contains 16 grams of protein. If you break it down by ingredient, that's 9 grams for the patty, 5 grams for the bun, 1 gram for the half-slice of American cheese, and 1 extra gram when all combined; the tartar sauce contains no protein. This makes the Filet-O-Fish patty one of the more protein-rich single pieces of meat you can get in a McDonald's sandwich.
In comparison, a regular cheeseburger patty from McDonald's contains 7 grams of protein. If you throw in the other components, the Filet-O-Fish still comes out on top by a hair — a cheeseburger has 15 grams total. The math also works out when you double the meat in each sandwich: Adding an extra patty to the Filet-O-Fish gets you 25 grams of protein, whereas a McDouble officially clocks in at 22 grams.
Maximize the protein in your Filet-O-Fish with these add-ons
A Filet-O-Fish with extra patties may be a good option for a protein-rich lunch, but you can get even more efficient with it: A few customizations courtesy of other menu items can help you get the most protein possible out of your sandwich. You could, for example, add a little chicken or beef to your Filet-O-Fish. The chicken fillet in a McCrispy has the most protein among all the meats you can find in a McDonald's sandwich, clocking in at 20 grams. The Quarter Pounder patty is close behind with 18 grams of protein, making it your best option among the beef patties. Adding either of these to your Filet-O-Fish would significantly boost the sandwich's protein content. If you bring your sandwich home and add some high-protein vegetables to your Filet-O-Fish, you can load it with a few extra nutrients at the same time.