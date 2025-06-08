How Much Protein Is In McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich?

Some days, you just don't have time to make a protein-rich meal, and your best option is whatever's available at the McDonald's drive-thru. The franchise is home to one of the highest-protein breakfasts among fast food chains after all, and has some protein-efficient lunch options as well. On top of that list is the Filet-O-Fish, the restaurant chain's main seafood item.

Alaskan pollock, the type of fish McDonald's uses in the Filet-O-Fish, contains a decent amount of protein and is also rich in vitamin B and omega-3s. According to the McDonald's Nutrition Calculator, a Filet-O-Fish contains 16 grams of protein. If you break it down by ingredient, that's 9 grams for the patty, 5 grams for the bun, 1 gram for the half-slice of American cheese, and 1 extra gram when all combined; the tartar sauce contains no protein. This makes the Filet-O-Fish patty one of the more protein-rich single pieces of meat you can get in a McDonald's sandwich.

In comparison, a regular cheeseburger patty from McDonald's contains 7 grams of protein. If you throw in the other components, the Filet-O-Fish still comes out on top by a hair — a cheeseburger has 15 grams total. The math also works out when you double the meat in each sandwich: Adding an extra patty to the Filet-O-Fish gets you 25 grams of protein, whereas a McDouble officially clocks in at 22 grams.