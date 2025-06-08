This Hidden BBQ Gem In North Carolina Is Run Out Of An Old Gas Station

By the time the restaurant opens at 9 a.m., the pigs are fully cooked, the ribs are sold out, and there is a line of people waiting to eat in or take out its other specialties, including hand-chopped pork and smoked chicken. Although the official closing time is 2 p.m., the restaurant often runs out of food well before then. As one Reddit user said, "the only place I've ever been to where if they run out of something, it's your fault. You should've been there earlier. The only time I've ever apologized for them being out of something."

Some say the secret to B's is the barbecue sauce. Barbecue sauce across the United States varies from place to place and B's vinegar-based sauce with red pepper flakes is typical in North Carolina. The full recipe, however, remains a secret. If you plan on venturing over, B's Barbecue shouldn't be too hard to find, despite its unassuming facade: It's located right on B's Barbeque [sic] road.