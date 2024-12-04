Avoid A BBQ Restaurant If It Has One Red Flag In Particular

Barbecue restaurants sound great as a concept but finding one of high and consistent quality can be tough. There are several ways to test if a barbecue restaurant is actually good, like ordering specific dishes. There are also certain red flags to watch out for that are good indicators that a barbecue restaurant won't be worth your time, like having too many regional styles on the menu.

One major red flag to watch out for at barbecue restaurants is the lack of a smoker. Even if a smoker is not physically visible in the restaurant, the smell of one should still be heavily present. A good barbecue restaurant will have the smell of wood burning from the smoker itself, as well as the smell of the meat on the smoker itself.

The reason why this red flag sticks out more than others is that a good barbecue restaurant should smoke its meat in house. If the meat is not being smoked on site, then it is likely to be of lesser quality. Even worse, it might mean that the restaurant is getting its meat from somewhere else entirely.