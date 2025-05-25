The Best Prep For Veggies If You're Craving Mole Sauce

The creative upgrade that your favorite veggies desperately need might just take inspiration from one of Mexico's most iconic dishes. Mole is a thick, rich sauce that varies from region to region, but some of its key components are a mix of popular dried Mexican chiles such as ancho, guajillo, and chipotle as well as garlic, cumin, cloves, cinnamon, nuts or seeds, and tomatoes or tomatillos. Mole usually blends sweet, bitter, and vaguely fruity notes that add depth to anything it's drizzled on, whether that's chilaquiles (a Mexican corn-based breakfast), or empanadas. While mole is traditionally prepared alongside meat dishes, veggies are a perfect accompaniment to it, and roasting vegetables is the best way to prepare them for a tasty veggie mole dish. Roasting brings out their natural sweetness paired with a hint of caramelization, enhancing the rich and complex flavors in mole.

Preparing mole itself is a labor-intensive affair, but roasting vegetables is simple and provides a complementary earthy and nutty flavor, especially if you opt for root veggies like carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, or turnips. Vegetables also add interesting texture to the dish, and mole works its magic to enliven the meal with as much spiciness, sweetness, or chocolatiness as you desire (despite what you may have heard, chocolate isn't actually the main ingredient in mole). Plus, the nuttiness from a typical mole's peanuts, pecans, and other nuts also complements the roasted vegetables.

There is no one way to make mole. In fact, there are over 50 variations. Pretty much any mole can pair well with roasted vegetables, but there are three moles in particular that merit attention for their perfect pairing with veggies.