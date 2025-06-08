The Chocolate-Covered Almond Brand We Wouldn't Buy Again

The true prize (maybe even purpose) of a grocery store run is rocking up in the candy aisle, contemplating which sweet treats deserve to be tossed into the cart. Chocolate-covered anything is worth the attention of the sweet-toothed, but almonds drenched in chocolate are a particularly delectable choice. When Chowhound taste-tested and ranked eight chocolate-covered almond brands, one brand brought down the reputation of the sophisticated chocolate-coated almond snack: Choceur dark chocolate-covered almonds.

Aldi is a grocery store that usually makes a good impression with chocolatey treats, especially if you're looking for affordable European chocolates to snap up on your Aldi shopping spree. Unfortunately, Aldi's Choceur dark chocolate-covered almonds just didn't hit like chocolate-covered nutty treats usually do. Chocolate-coated almonds are supposed to combine nuttiness, crunchiness, and decadence, but the Choceur's brand was a faint shadow in all of these departments. The rankings focused on dark chocolate pairings, which is one of the main weaknesses with this brand. Dark chocolate is hardly ever ignorable with its potent flavor and high cocoa percentage, but this brand's version was. Good-quality dark chocolate ranges from delicate to robust, floral to fruity, but the chocolate that coated these almonds was simply lackluster. It wasn't just the chocolate; the almonds lacked the snappiness that makes the bite so satisfying.