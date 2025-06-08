The Beloved Vintage Candy Bar From 1965 That Lost Its Battle To Cadbury

You'll find the same basic selection of candy bars no matter where you shop these days. There are the usual Hershey Bars, Reese's, and Kit Kat, and the lineup hasn't changed too much within the past several decades (aside from the occasional new launch). But lost to history is a whole confectionary graveyard of once popular candy bars that have been forgotten altogether. This chocolatey cemetery includes the once wildly popular Caravelle candy bar, which would have been a common sight in its heyday in the '60s and '70s.

A milk chocolate bar studded with crisped rice and layers of soft caramel, the Caravelle was a smash hit and a best seller for its parent company, Peter Paul Candy Company. The company, which traded hands multiple times over its lengthy history, was otherwise known for its famed Mounds and Almond Joy, which are still beloved today.

Sadly, the beloved Caravelle bar was not long for the candy aisle. The layered decadent treat was pulled from shelves and discontinued entirely by the late 1970s or '80s, around the time Cadbury took over the Peter Paul Candy Company. What the Caravelle bar lacked in longevity, though, it made up for in popularity, burning bright for its short time on shelves and even snagging the title of best new candy in 1967 (and makes our list of '60s candy we wish we could have tried).