11 Creative Ways To Use Pickle Flavored Soda
Pickle-flavored soda might sound like a strange novelty item, but its tangy, sweet, and briny flavor profile opens up surprising possibilities in the culinary world. If you're having trouble imagining the flavor profile of a pickle soda, it's basically like a carbonated sweet dill pickle—that's drinkable!
My decade-long culinary journey, from line cook to executive chef, has exposed me to countless unusual ingredient combinations. Surprisingly, soda's role in cooking has consistently proven to be the most unexpected. The high acidity and sugar levels in soda make it ideal for a variety of cooking applications. You can use it to marinate meats, braise short ribs, flavor granita, or even create a salad dressing.
While it may be available at novelty or candy stores, the quickest way to get your hands on a pack of pickle-flavored soda is by ordering it online, such as this one from the brand Rocket Fizz on Amazon. If you're a pickle lover, consider ordering a few bottles and use this list to find creative ways to incorporate them into your kitchen.
Elevate cocktails and mocktails
One of the most obvious options is to use it as a flavoring agent in your cocktails and mocktails. The distinct, briny, dill-like flavor of pickle-flavored soda would make an excellent addition to savory cocktails.
Try making a white wine spritz with a splash of soda for a touch of carbonation and savory flavor. Garnish it with a pickle spear, sprig of dill, and freshly cracked black pepper for the perfect summer cocktail. You can also add a splash to a Hugo spritz. For those who don't know, a Hugo spritz is a light, refreshing, floral cocktail made with Prosecco, soda water, mint, lime, and the elderflower liqueur, St. Germain, instead of Aperol. Replace the soda water with a bit of pickle-flavored soda to create a delightful sweet and savory cocktail. If spritzes aren't your preferred cocktail, try incorporating them into a Bloody Mary. Pickle juice is already a common ingredient in Bloody Marys, and its flavor would pair superbly with the savory umami taste of the tomato juice and the spicy, tart notes of the cocktail.
Not drinking alcohol? No problem. Nowadays, any cocktail can easily be transformed into a mocktail with all the non-alcoholic liquor options available. Try a non-alcoholic tequila substitute to create a salty pickle margarita mocktail. Whether you want to give your Bloody Mary a boost or whip up a refreshing pickle-flavored spritz, it's a fantastic way to incorporate a unique flavor.
Use it in your baking
Looking to add some creativity and adventure to your next baking project? While you can buy a funky new extract or try making a homemade caramel sauce with a can of sweetened condensed milk, why don't you try incorporating a pickle-flavored soda into your baking instead? Surprisingly, the pickle flavor could add a unique, savory, tangy twist to baked goods.
One thing to keep in mind: the acidity in the pickle soda can interact with leavening agents. Its acidity will react with baking soda, giving it a quick rise in the oven. You should work fast and potentially reduce the amount of acidic ingredients used in the recipe. For example, if you want to make a batch of scones with the pickle-flavored soda, you should opt out of using the buttermilk and use regular milk instead, due to the culture of the product already included. With baking powder, the soda's acidity and carbonation might contribute a lift, so you should slightly reduce the amount of baking powder to prevent an over-leavened product.
Try incorporating it into your sourdough by replacing some of the starter with pickle soda. To elevate it, you can add a handful of shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, and a bit of freshly cracked black pepper. You can also make a savory muffin or even incorporate it into a cornbread batter for a sweet, tangy twist. Serve a slice with some homemade chili or barbecue to soak up all that delicious sauce.
Make a creative salad dressing
Looking for a new way to up your salad dressing game? Try incorporating a pickle soda into the dressing and have your tastebuds be amazed. There is a plethora of ways to make and flavor a salad dressing at home, but if you've got a bottle of pickle soda, try taking a creative route instead.
The tangy, salty, dilly flavor works great incorporated into a vinaigrette. The soda is already acidic, so you don't need as much lemon juice or vinegar as you would in a regular vinaigrette dressing. Furthermore, the sweetness and saltiness of the soda can add a delicious boost of flavor. Try mixing it with a few tablespoons of pickle soda with olive oil, a dash of lemon juice or vinegar, an emulsifier (such as Dijon mustard), and some aromatics, like fresh herbs and garlic. Make sure to taste and adjust as you go. Feel free to use the pickle soda dressing on a simple garden salad, chicken salad, grain bowl, or in this Herbed Potato Salad Recipe.
Use it to braise meats
Do you have a tough cut of meat, like beef chuck roast or lamb shoulder, stashed away in your freezer waiting to be used? If so, you should try one of the best and simplest cooking methods out there — braising. Braising is a method where food, often meat or vegetables, is slow-cooked in liquid in a covered pot until it becomes fork-tender and full of flavor.
The liquid in which you braise your meat will impart most of the dish's flavor. Most people use stocks, broths, or water. If you're feeling creative, you can use soda — maybe even a pickle-flavored soda, perhaps? Sodas, in general, are a great option for braising meats. However, using a pickle-flavored one is even better. For starters, the acidity and carbonation in the soda help tenderize the meat. The high acid content works with sugar to break down the muscle fibers, making the meat softer. Furthermore, the soda's unique taste adds a pleasant salty, tangy, dill-like flavor to the dish. Once it's reduced, the leftover sauce will be thick and extremely rich, perfect for garnishing.
There is a wide variety of meats that would work wonderfully in your pickle soda braised dish. You can use beef short ribs, pork shoulder, brisket, oxtail, lamb shank, or even chicken thighs. All of these would pair beautifully with the delicious notes of pickle soda. Serve it alongside a crusty baguette, Rosemary And Garlic Roasted Potatoes, and a simple herb salad, and then you've got dinner on the table.
Try brining some vegetables
Many people are aware that pickling vegetables typically involves a simple mixture of vinegar, water, salt, and sugar. However, what some may not realize is that you can actually skip most of those ingredients and simply use soda. There are plenty of sodas you can use to pickle vegetables like Coca-Cola, Sprite, ginger ale, or root beer — but the best one you can use is a pickle-flavored soda. For starters, the dilly, tangy, and salty flavor that is so synonymous with pickled vegetables is already in the soda. Second, soda can add sweetness to brine. Helping to alleviate the tart vinegar flavor of the brine. Third and most importantly, using this technique will expand your creativity in the kitchen.
To get started, you should start by combining 1 quart of pickle-flavored soda, ½ cup of distilled white vinegar, 2-3 tablespoons of kosher sea salt, and a few aromatics, such as 1 teaspoon of black peppercorn, 1-2 smashed garlic cloves, a bay leaf, dried chilis, and some sprigs of fresh dill. Then, submerge your prepared vegetables in the brine and ensure they are fully covered in the liquid. Make sure they are in an airtight container and leave them in the fridge to rest for about 2 hours. For a more acidic, tangy flavor, leave it in the refrigerator overnight. The longer you keep them in the brine, the more salt and flavor they'll absorb. Whether you want to make a jar of Submerge thinly sliced cucumbers, onions, or carrots and let the pickle-flavored soda's sweet taste and carbonation do its magic.
Use it as a marinade for meat
It's no secret that marinating your meat before cooking adds loads of bold and delicious flavor. There are plenty of ways to marinate meat, whether it's made with olive oil, crushed garlic, fresh herbs, sea salt, and ground black pepper, or a simple sauce made with soy sauce and lemon. Marinating meat is an easy and effective way to flavor a dish with little effort and minimal ingredients. If you happen to have a bottle of pickle soda lying around, try using that as a marinade for a change. For years, people have been using Coca-Cola as a marinade for protein. Why couldn't you use a bottle of pickle-flavored soda?
Try marinating chuck roast, chicken thighs, lamb chops, or pork loin in it for a few hours before grilling, roasting in the oven, or pan-searing it. The unique flavor of the soda can give a subtle tang, saltiness, and similar to braising, it will help tenderize the meat. Furthermore, the pickle soda has a high sugar content, which will help it retain moisture and enhance the flavor throughout the cooking process.
When making the marinade, you don't want to solely use a pickle soda. Combine it with a neutral oil like olive oil, avocado oil, or vegetable oil, fresh herbs, spices, and aromatics. Lean into the dill pickle flavor by preparing a marinade with chopped dill, Dijon mustard, olive oil, black pepper, crushed chilis, and of course, pickle-flavored soda.
Make a reduction
Another creative way to use a bottle of pickle-flavored soda is to reduce it into a reduction sauce. For those unaware, a reduction is a technique used to concentrate the flavors by simmering them until the majority of the water has evaporated. This technique both intensifies the flavor of the liquid, but it also significantly reduces its volume. The majority of the time, chefs use reductions to create sauces, gravies, syrups, or soups, where a bolder and more intense flavor is desired. Since pickle soda has a delicious salty, sweet, sugary flavor already, it's a perfect candidate for a reduction.
You can flavor the pickle soda reduction with a wide range of ingredients like garlic, shallots, ginger, fresh herbs, and spices to add some contrast to the pickly, tangy flavor. Additionally, a splash of acidity from vinegar or citrus can brighten the flavor and cut through the sweetness of the soda. Pro tip: before you start, let your pickle soda sit open at room temperature for about 1-2 hours to dissipate some of the carbonation to reduce excessive bubbling during the cooking process. Reducing any type of soda into reduction, whether it be pickle-flavored or not, into a glaze is a great way to garnish a tray of roasted vegetables, grilled meat, or even dessert.
Use it to make a granita
The summer season is rolling in fast, and signals a multitude of things like spending long hot days at the beach, backyard barbecues, Fourth of July celebrations, and most importantly, the revival of cold sweet treats. While desserts like fruit-flavored popsicles, ice cream bars, and Ina Garten's iconic flag cake will be mainstays every summer, it's always a good idea to experiment in the kitchen. Try creating your new summer sweet treat by making a granita-flavored with pickle-flavored soda. It sounds a bit odd to use a pickle soda as the main flavor profile of a dessert, but if you are a fan of savory, tangy, and sweet notes of pickles, this might be an ideal treat for you.
Granita is a classic Italian semi-frozen dessert that's super popular throughout the island of Sicily and is related to sorbet and the American version, Italian ice. However, it has a slightly coarse texture. It's typically made from a combination of sugar, water, and various flavorings like nuts, fruits, flowers, or liqueurs. If you're a pickle lover, you should ditch the normal flavors and try using a bottle of pickle soda instead. Granita is very easy to make at home — it only involves freezing a flavored liquid, like pickle soda, and scraping with a fork to break up the ice crystals. Garnish it with a drizzle of sweetened condoned milk and maybe a bit of chopped nuts, then you're all set.
Use it as a poaching liquid for your protein
Poaching is a moist heat cooking method that involves submerging a food, such as a meat, seafood, vegetable, or fruit, in a simmering liquid until it's fully cooked. The liquid could be anything. You can use water, milk, stock, broth, wine, beer, and even pickle soda.
Feel free to keep it classic and poach chicken breast, and try using a pickle-flavored soda for your poaching liquid. Not only will the soda help flavor the meat, but the acidity and carbonation will help tenderize it, just like braising and marinating. Use it to make this delicious Triple Anise Chicken Salad Recipe, or slice it up and serve it with a side of roasted vegetables for a quick and easy dinner. You can also use pickle soda to poach eggs. The pickle soda will supply them with a tangy, dilly flavor, which is excellent for breakfast, or use it to make a scrumptious tray of deviled eggs.
Don't just stop at protein — you can easily poach vegetables like asparagus, potatoes, leeks, fennel, green beans, and even tofu! In whatever you decide to poach, just be sure to dilute the poaching liquid with water or broth in a 1:1 ratio. Do not use pickle soda as the sole poaching liquid, as it will impart an overwhelming amount of sweetness and an intense pickle flavor.
Create a pickled-flavored foam
If you're looking to level up your culinary knowledge and repertoire, finding innovative ways to use a bottle of pickle-flavored soda is a great start. While you can turn it into a delicious granita or use it to elevate your homemade cocktails, why not take a more molecular gastronomy approach?
In the kitchens of high-end restaurants across the globe, molecular gastronomy has gained immense popularity. Molecular gastronomy is basically a scientific approach to cooking that explores the physical and chemical transformation of food. This cooking style seeks to understand the underlying scientific principles of ingredients at a molecular level. To summarize, it is about applying scientific principles to cooking to create visually stunning and delicious dishes.
One way you can do this easily at home is by making a foam or pickle foam, for that matter. A foam typically involves a flavorful liquid that's been aerated and stabilized to create a light and bubbly texture. It could be used to elevate a cocktail or simply garnish a dish. All you're gonna need is pickle soda and a siphon, which will, in short, inject a compressed gas into the liquid (i.e., pickle soda) and turn it into a foam. Due to the low viscosity of soda, you should add a stabilizer like gelatin to help the foam retain its shape. You can find a siphon and all the tools you need at most kitchen appliance stores or online.
Make a pickle-flavored ice cream or gelato
Another avant-garde approach to using pickle-flavored soda is to make a batch of ice cream or gelato out of it. Just to set the record straight, the two sweet treats are different. While the two frozen desserts may be similar, their ingredients and how they are prepared are actually quite different. Gelato is made with a higher milk and cream content and is churned at a lower speed. Resulting in less air and a denser, smoother texture. Ice cream contains more cream, and occasionally eggs are churned faster to incorporate more air for a fluffier texture. Both are delicious and can be flavored with pickle soda.
The best way to incorporate it into your gelato or ice cream is to reduce it into a reduction and use that concentrated liquid to flavor it. Be sure to decompress it and let a bit of carbonation fizzle away to avoid affecting the final texture of the product. If you don't have an ice cream or gelato machine at your house, no worries — just make a pickle soda reduction, take store-bought ice cream or gelato, let it sit at room temperature until soft, and mix in a bit of the reduction. Once it's fully combined, place it back in the freezer to become solid again and enjoy! Make sure to use a neutral flavor of ice cream or gelato that will complement the pickle soda's flavor, like vanilla bean or cream.