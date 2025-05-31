The Type Of Food You Should Never, Ever Order On An Important Dinner

From first dates to business dinners, high-stakes meals can ramp up your nerves. Doing everything right while actually enjoying your food can be easier said than done. Fine-dining etiquette rules can be tough to nail, but it's simple to steer clear of menu items that allow your guests to smell your breath from across the table.

Garlic bread, pastas drenched in garlic-heavy Alfredo sauce, and garlic-parmesan chicken are all delicious, but your dining companions would appreciate if you stay away from super-pungent dishes that are heavy on the garlic. Its strong smell can overpower the scent of other dishes at the table, making it tough for others in your party to enjoy their food. It's best to save garlic-infused dishes (including ultra-flavorful garlic bread) for dinners with close friends and family. While it's easy to avoid dishes that obviously contain garlic, it can pop up in unexpected places. Certain salad dressings, such as Caesar, blue cheese, and ranch, often contain garlic. Salsa, hummus, stuffed mushrooms, and barbecue sauce can also include garlic, which can be an unwelcome surprise when you're trying to choose fresh-breath options.