The Type Of Food You Should Never, Ever Order On An Important Dinner
From first dates to business dinners, high-stakes meals can ramp up your nerves. Doing everything right while actually enjoying your food can be easier said than done. Fine-dining etiquette rules can be tough to nail, but it's simple to steer clear of menu items that allow your guests to smell your breath from across the table.
Garlic bread, pastas drenched in garlic-heavy Alfredo sauce, and garlic-parmesan chicken are all delicious, but your dining companions would appreciate if you stay away from super-pungent dishes that are heavy on the garlic. Its strong smell can overpower the scent of other dishes at the table, making it tough for others in your party to enjoy their food. It's best to save garlic-infused dishes (including ultra-flavorful garlic bread) for dinners with close friends and family. While it's easy to avoid dishes that obviously contain garlic, it can pop up in unexpected places. Certain salad dressings, such as Caesar, blue cheese, and ranch, often contain garlic. Salsa, hummus, stuffed mushrooms, and barbecue sauce can also include garlic, which can be an unwelcome surprise when you're trying to choose fresh-breath options.
What to do if you accidentally eat garlic at a business dinner
Whether you threw caution to the wind and went to town on garlic bread or you found yourself with a mouth full of unexpected garlic, there are some simple methods you can use to minimize the smell of garlic breath. One of them might be garnishing your plate: Chewing on a fresh sprig of parsley can help to neutralize the smell of garlic as it freshens your breath. But beware; this is only a temporary fix. As your body digests garlic, it's byproducts absorb into the bloodstream, where the scent can move to your lungs. This creates garlic breath no parsley can touch.
In addition to chomping down on parsley, eating apples or mint may help neutralize garlic breath. If possible, sneaking away to brush and floss your teeth can help get rid of any lingering bits of garlic that are in your mouth. Chewing spearmint gum can also help to both neutralize the scent of garlic and support healthy digestion. You can also drink a cup of green tea (use two teabags for stronger tea without bitterness) after dinner.