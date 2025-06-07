There's An Easy Hack For Hiding Those Annoying Gaps Above Your Kitchen Cabinets

Whether you're aiming for a traditional or contemporary look, having the smallest gap above your kitchen cabinets can make the space feel incomplete. A large gap above can be a welcome addition in some cases, such as acting as additional storage, but it can still be an eyesore and a pain to clean. Fortunately, there are many hacks to upgrade your cabinets, and one requires only a bit of trim.

For this simple home upgrade, all you need is your chosen trim, a pencil, a tape measurer, and nails or screws (with matching hammer or screwdriver). Start by measuring out the width and length of the gap, marking where you'll place your trim with the pencil. Align the trim to the marks you made once that's done, ensuring it's flush with both the ceiling and the cabinet. Secure it with your nails or screws and finish with a quick wipe using a clean cloth to remove any lingering sawdust. Then, step back and enjoy the view of your gap-free kitchen cabinets. It's a quick home project that takes minimal effort — perfect for a sunny weekend afternoon while listening to your favorite podcast. Just be sure the trim matches the material and style of your cabinets. Some kitchen cabinet upgrades are easy to ignore, but little additions can enhance your space and make it truly yours.