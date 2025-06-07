Martha Stewart's Essential Tip For Avoiding A Soggy Salad

Whether you're throwing a garden party, decorating for the holidays, or having a neighborhood barbecue, you can't go wrong by following classic Martha Stewart tips. Recently, her super-simple hack for keeping salads crisp has been making the rounds on social media.

Stewart recommends prepping all of your ingredients, but not combining them until the very last second. "There are some very serious golden rules to follow when making a salad," Stewart says in a vintage clip shared on TikTok. She then mixes a salad dressing in her serving bowl before stating, "Never mix your salad until right before you're going to serve it. Right before serving, give it a great big toss, gently, and it is a delicious salad."

In the video, Stewart offers a few other tips to help you create a salad that can easily become the focal point of a meal. She recommends soaking lettuce in an ice bath to make sure it's free of contaminants before giving it a good whirl in a salad spinner. Stewart also said it's a good idea to add veggies — except lettuce — directly to the dressing just before serving. Give tomatoes, chopped peppers, cucumbers, and whatever other veggies you're adding a stir in the dressing to ensure they're fully coated, then top with lettuce as the last step.