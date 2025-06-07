The Best Way To Store Your Cutting Board Involves Another Affordable Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Have you noticed how quickly cutting boards can turn to clutter? Without a designated spot, cutting boards end up in all sorts of places — like in that long, thin cabinet opposite your stove or the space between the dish rack and the backsplash. They fit anywhere, even in bigger cabinets alongside cookware, but they're easy to lose and not always within reach when you're prepping veggies for dinner. Fortunately, there's a genius solution to the cutting board clutter that also keeps them always accessible, and it's as easy as mounting a spice rack on your wall (or wherever you want to stash your cutting boards).
Kitchen organization takes a lot of strategy. From finding ways to free up counter space to space-saving storage hacks, you have to get creative if you're going to have an efficient kitchen. And the right kind of spice rack is just the ticket for cutting board storage, usually providing enough space to store a few at once. You'll have to find the spice rack with the ideal features, just like when you repurpose any other tool or furniture for storage (for instance: using a wine rack for storage). But the perfect spice rack will keep your cutting boards out of the way yet stylishly and conveniently within reach.
Tricks to turning a spice rack into cutting board storage
The right spice rack makes a great home for cutting boards, but you need a very simple, single-level, wall-mounted style. Avoid organizers and racks that have multiple levels layered together. Unless the spaces between the tiers are perfectly sized to your cutting boards (and you use it for other storage), these racks are a waste of time for a project like this. Instead, look for something like Oropy's rustic over-the-stove hanging spice racks. You can find plenty of finishes and color combinations to fit your kitchen aesthetic.
Mount the spice rack on the wall, in a cabinet, or on the side of your kitchen island — anywhere that will provide enough support and fit in the flow of the space. Place it near where you usually prep food for easy access or mount it somewhere out of the way for a clean and neat vibe. You can even use a spice rack to make wooden cutting boards a functional part of your kitchen décor, displaying them attractively until it's time to start prepping dinner.