The Best Way To Store Your Cutting Board Involves Another Affordable Tool

Have you noticed how quickly cutting boards can turn to clutter? Without a designated spot, cutting boards end up in all sorts of places — like in that long, thin cabinet opposite your stove or the space between the dish rack and the backsplash. They fit anywhere, even in bigger cabinets alongside cookware, but they're easy to lose and not always within reach when you're prepping veggies for dinner. Fortunately, there's a genius solution to the cutting board clutter that also keeps them always accessible, and it's as easy as mounting a spice rack on your wall (or wherever you want to stash your cutting boards).

Kitchen organization takes a lot of strategy. From finding ways to free up counter space to space-saving storage hacks, you have to get creative if you're going to have an efficient kitchen. And the right kind of spice rack is just the ticket for cutting board storage, usually providing enough space to store a few at once. You'll have to find the spice rack with the ideal features, just like when you repurpose any other tool or furniture for storage (for instance: using a wine rack for storage). But the perfect spice rack will keep your cutting boards out of the way yet stylishly and conveniently within reach.