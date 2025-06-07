Some Italian dishes have creative names that dress up a defining feature of the food in a cultural reference. The name for Italian wedding soup, for instance, comes from the phrase "minestra maritata," meaning "married soup." It references the marriage of flavors in the soup. Pastina soup is another dish whose nickname follows that pattern. You may know it as Italian Penicillin. Despite what it's called, the main ingredient isn't antibiotics derived from Penicillium mold. Rather, the soup is named for its longtime use as feel-good nourishment when you're sick.

Pastina is one of the smallest kinds of pasta, a collection of little star-shaped wheat nuggets that can easily be mistaken for risotto, or even sometimes couscous. Italian Penicillin is basically a version of chicken noodle or chicken and rice soup. Typical ingredients include chicken stock, chicken, pastina, onions, carrots, and celery — garnished with parmesan cheese, of course. Pastina provides plenty of carbs and chicken stock works it's own magic to help relieve a few cold symptoms.

Pastina is a popular home-cooked meal, especially in the winter and you'll find Pastina Soup on menus at many Italian-American restaurants. For a few good strategies on how to make the best Pastina Soup we've ever had, we consulted Patricia Vega, Executive Chef at Brooklyn supper club, JR & Son. In an exclusive exchange, she gave us a few great ideas on how to make flavorful, rich Italian Penicillin.