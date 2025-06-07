Give Galley Kitchens A Larger Look By Adjusting One Aspect
Galley kitchens can get a bad rap for their narrow, space-saving layout and tight quarters. They're common in small houses and apartments because you can squeeze a lot of amenities and storage into their parallel counters. Despite being an efficient use of space and easy to design, it's hard not to feel like you're cooking in a dark closet when you're in a galley. Before you call up a contractor to break down a wall, however, there's an easy way to make the room seem more inviting and spacious that costs a lot less than a remodel: more lighting.
Most galley kitchens, especially in older homes, are lit with just one ceiling light. Worktop spotlights, under-counter accents, pendants, and larger ceiling fixtures are options to open up the space and chase away the dark corners. Aim for a combination of bright ambient light with a bit of task lighting for workspaces and then some accent lighting to warm up and illuminate the space.
Choose lighting that can fill the whole room
If your galley kitchen is feeling cramped, the first light to focus on is the ambient light. Replace any old fixtures with modern lighting modern fixtures, which will illuminate many dark spots. Track lighting or a string of pendant lights are both good choices that can be customized to fit any space and extend the entire space. Better ambient light and a single color for paint can go a long way toward brightening everything up.
Once you have a good source of primary light in place, try adding some task lighting if the room still feels dark. If you are using track lighting for the primary fixture, you can aim one or more of the bulbs at countertops where you do most of your food prep. A light placed strategically over the sink or stovetop can be helpful.
A third option is accent lighting, like pendant cans dangling over a counter that serves as an eating space, or light bars under cabinets. Lights on top of cabinets that are aimed at the ceiling can also work. These can really warm up the room and make a galley space, and even a trendy little scullery, seem full and bright. If accent lighting isn't in the budget, even a small lamp on the counter and a mirror on the wall can make a big difference.