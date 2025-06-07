Give Galley Kitchens A Larger Look By Adjusting One Aspect

If your galley kitchen is feeling cramped, the first light to focus on is the ambient light. Replace any old fixtures with modern lighting modern fixtures, which will illuminate many dark spots. Track lighting or a string of pendant lights are both good choices that can be customized to fit any space and extend the entire space. Better ambient light and a single color for paint can go a long way toward brightening everything up.

Once you have a good source of primary light in place, try adding some task lighting if the room still feels dark. If you are using track lighting for the primary fixture, you can aim one or more of the bulbs at countertops where you do most of your food prep. A light placed strategically over the sink or stovetop can be helpful.

A third option is accent lighting, like pendant cans dangling over a counter that serves as an eating space, or light bars under cabinets. Lights on top of cabinets that are aimed at the ceiling can also work. These can really warm up the room and make a galley space, and even a trendy little scullery, seem full and bright. If accent lighting isn't in the budget, even a small lamp on the counter and a mirror on the wall can make a big difference.