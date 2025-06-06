The Original McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Was Made With A Completely Different Fish

With that unmistakable combination of a soft steamed bun, a square fried fish patty, a slice of American cheese, and tangy tartar sauce, the Filet-O-Fish has been a McDonald's menu staple for decades. But if you think it has always tasted the same, you'd be mistaken. The fish inside your Filet-O-Fish today isn't the same one that started it all. In fact, McDonald's originally made the sandwich with a completely different fish: cod.

When the Filet-Of-Fish launched, it wasn't developed in a boardroom, but out of necessity. In 1959, Lou Groen, a McDonald's franchise owner in Monfort Heights, Ohio, invented a battered whitefish sandwich to cater to his large base of Catholic customers, who traditionally abstained from eating meat on Fridays.

The dish was a hit. The cod classic quickly beat out Ray Kroc's grilled pineapple burger, and became the first non-hamburger item to roll out at McDonald's eateries nationwide.