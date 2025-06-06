The Old-School Dish Ina Garten Warns Against Bringing To A Dinner Party
It's always jiggly, a bit mysterious, and sometimes filled with fruits or even savory components. And it's one of the items that Ina Garten recommends never bringing to a dinner party. While it graced most potlucks, dinner parties, and cookbooks in the 1970s, Jell-O salad is a big no-no according to the host of "Barefoot Contessa".
Garten told "Today's" Willie Geist on his live "Sunday Sitdown" segment that Jell-O salad is one of the two things that a guest should never bring to a dinner party. (Flowers without a vase is the other.) She didn't elaborate on this piece advice, but it's understandable that this dessert can be a bit divisive. Jell-O salad once represented wealth and status, but now, it can seem old-fashioned and kitschy. Jell-O is a processed food that comes from a box. The flavors can taste artificial, and some add-ins such as canned fruit can taste mushy. Other additions, like vegetables, meat, or even seafood, can be downright disturbing. Garten was born in 1948, so she likely ate enough Jell-O salad in her childhood to last a lifetime.
Looking at some of our favorite Ina Garten desserts, treats that include fresh lemon mousse and pumpkin flan with maple caramel, it's no wonder that the chef doesn't appreciate the wobbly, retro dish. And for the savory Jell-O salads suspending shredded tuna, olives, and tomato slices? It's fair to assume that most people do not want to eat that anymore.
Elevating Jell-O salad for the modern era
What if nostalgia for vintage American recipes is hitting you hard? Or perhaps you scored a unique Jell-O mold at a garage sale? Some 1950s foods are making a comeback, so it might be okay to go against Garten's advice and take a Jell-O salad to a dinner party (or maybe just make it for your own household). If you're going to commit to it, there are some tips and tricks for elevating this old-school dish and bringing it into the 21st century.
For starters, you don't have to use brand-name Jell-O; While it is convenient and easy to find at any grocery store, there are new brands that use more natural flavorings and less artificial color — and some are sugar-free. For those wanting to avoid animal products, it's even possible to make vegan gelatin from agar agar.
If canned fruit isn't your thing, fresh, seasonal fruit is a welcome addition to modern-day Jell-O salad. You can skip the nuts, marshmallows, and Cool Whip, and instead enjoy a less processed version with only natural juices for flavoring, fresh fruit, and homemade whipped cream. Can't stand the thought of a savory version, like tomato aspic? This, too, can be improved. Simply use a semi-sweet vegetable juice like carrot or beet as flavoring, and add herbs or citrus to dress up the flavor.