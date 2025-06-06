The Old-School Dish Ina Garten Warns Against Bringing To A Dinner Party

It's always jiggly, a bit mysterious, and sometimes filled with fruits or even savory components. And it's one of the items that Ina Garten recommends never bringing to a dinner party. While it graced most potlucks, dinner parties, and cookbooks in the 1970s, Jell-O salad is a big no-no according to the host of "Barefoot Contessa".

Garten told "Today's" Willie Geist on his live "Sunday Sitdown" segment that Jell-O salad is one of the two things that a guest should never bring to a dinner party. (Flowers without a vase is the other.) She didn't elaborate on this piece advice, but it's understandable that this dessert can be a bit divisive. Jell-O salad once represented wealth and status, but now, it can seem old-fashioned and kitschy. Jell-O is a processed food that comes from a box. The flavors can taste artificial, and some add-ins such as canned fruit can taste mushy. Other additions, like vegetables, meat, or even seafood, can be downright disturbing. Garten was born in 1948, so she likely ate enough Jell-O salad in her childhood to last a lifetime.

Looking at some of our favorite Ina Garten desserts, treats that include fresh lemon mousse and pumpkin flan with maple caramel, it's no wonder that the chef doesn't appreciate the wobbly, retro dish. And for the savory Jell-O salads suspending shredded tuna, olives, and tomato slices? It's fair to assume that most people do not want to eat that anymore.