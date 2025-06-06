The Genius Way To Repurpose Those Loose Bread Ties In Your Kitchen

If you're not planning to plug and unplug certain appliances very often, but the cords are still a headache, twist ties can come to the rescue again. Try wrapping ties around a bundle of cords to keep them all running in the same direction and not flopping around across the countertop. You may need to wrap them up in a few different places depending on how long the cords are, but the goal should be to get one big, thick cable wrap.

If you go through a loaf of bread every week, however, eventually you'll end up with more twist ties than you need for wrapping appliance cords, but that still doesn't mean you should toss them. Anything that needs to be held together in the kitchen is fair game for a bread tie, like measuring cups and spoons (so you don't have to hang them on your cabinet doors), a string of binder clips (which are also endlessly useful in the kitchen), or a bunch of herbs. And don't forget about their main function — closing plastic bags. Use the leftover ties to seal up open packages of chips, mesh produce bags, and anything else that can spoil or turn stale if left exposed to air. Keep a basket or a bag in a kitchen drawer to collect the ties as you eat your way through each loaf of bread, and you'll always have one on hand when the need strikes.