With the best of a city's dining scene now visible online, ordering takeout is easier than ever. Nevertheless, there are at least five foods you should avoid ordering for delivery. An option especially prone to disappointment is steak. As home cooks tackling meat know, finding the ideal temperature for rare, medium, and well-done steaks comes down to only a few moments in the pan. Once the restaurant slices up and packages the beef, condensation matched with residual heat trapped inside the package keeps upping the internal temperature, potentially by 10 degrees or more. Subsequently, the delicate dance of attaining a perfectly pink interior is thrown off. By the time the steak arrives home, you get a piece of beef cooked more than you expected. So, no matter the quality and preparation of the original steak, home enjoyment doesn't translate.

All the while, you're also gambling with mishaps during transportation. Even if the restaurant accounts for the handling process by cooking the beef slightly below desired doneness, it can't predict precise door-to-door logistics. It's also possible you get not only overcooked beef, but a cooled-down piece that's turned extra-chewy. Needless to say, save your meat enjoyment for dining out, perhaps at one of the best U.S. steakhouse chains.