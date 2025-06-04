Turn Up The Volume On Your Egg Salad Sandwich With This Middle Eastern Spice Blend

The price of eggs has been so shockingly expensive in the United States that any dish made with them should be carefully thought out. There's no room for mistakes that could result in a sad, overcooked sunny-side up or a dry, scrambled mess — unless you're literally willing to pay the price. However, this doesn't mean you're not allowed to experiment. The good thing is, it's easy not to mess an egg salad sandwich, especially if you know the perfect complements to truly elevate the taste. One of the tips for making a mean egg salad sandwich is to willingly go beyond the traditional route. On today's menu, the creamy and pillowy egg classic comes with the exciting twist of za'atar.

One whiff of this Middle Eastern spice blend is enough to tell you that it's quite earthy. This is because it contains basic spices commonly found in any kitchen, including thyme and dried oregano. It also has toasted sesame seeds, hence the slightly nutty aftertaste that adds a dash of complexity to any dish.