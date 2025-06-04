Turn Up The Volume On Your Egg Salad Sandwich With This Middle Eastern Spice Blend
The price of eggs has been so shockingly expensive in the United States that any dish made with them should be carefully thought out. There's no room for mistakes that could result in a sad, overcooked sunny-side up or a dry, scrambled mess — unless you're literally willing to pay the price. However, this doesn't mean you're not allowed to experiment. The good thing is, it's easy not to mess an egg salad sandwich, especially if you know the perfect complements to truly elevate the taste. One of the tips for making a mean egg salad sandwich is to willingly go beyond the traditional route. On today's menu, the creamy and pillowy egg classic comes with the exciting twist of za'atar.
One whiff of this Middle Eastern spice blend is enough to tell you that it's quite earthy. This is because it contains basic spices commonly found in any kitchen, including thyme and dried oregano. It also has toasted sesame seeds, hence the slightly nutty aftertaste that adds a dash of complexity to any dish.
Make your sandwich more interesting with za'atar
Za'atar has a rich history that can be traced back to Ancient Egypt, where it was used in medicine and for cooking to amplify the taste of bread. Nowadays, it's commonly found in Middle Eastern dishes like Man'oushe, a Lebanese flatbread concoction, which usually comes with a satisfying level of crunch.
It's quite easy to add this ingredient to your go-to egg salad sandwich recipe. After chopping your boiled eggs and putting them in a bowl, mix in za'atar, along with other ingredients such as Greek yogurt (if you want to steer clear of mayonnaise) and salt and pepper. You might also want to include yellow mustard for an exciting, tangy boost, or perhaps add cottage cheese instead of yogurt for a more protein-packed meal. Mix them all together and spread them on bread for a rightful finish to the dish. For a more nutritious touch, add your veggie of choice — lettuce works just fine. What used to be just a simple, light egg salad sandwich transforms into a layered, flavorful bite that's herbaceous and aromatic. Without a doubt, za'atar is one of the ingredients you should buy at a Middle Eastern grocery store, and it might just change how you make your egg salad sandwich forever.