Your Dehydrator Is The Secret To The Best Pizza Topping

Everyone has a favorite pizza topping, and there are plenty of underrated pizza toppings you should try. But if you're looking for an easy way to add flavor to any pizza, turn to your dehydrator. It's the best way to dry out herbs and vegetables, such as garlic or onions, to form them into powders and seasonings perfect for adding a little excitement to the typical slice.

Yes, you can buy dried seasonings in the store, but when you want the best-quality version — and want to know exactly what's in your food — there's nothing better than making them from scratch. Luca Corazzina, the chef de cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, tells Chowhound that certain powdered ingredients might work better than others. "I could see dehydrated herbs, garlic, or even tomato powder being interesting additions for finishing a pizza," he says. If you're looking for more unexpected pizza toppings, then get creative with what you dehydrate. "Ingredients like roasted mushroom powder, sundried tomato dust, or smoked chili powder could be great for adding a layer of umami or heat," Corazzina says. "They'd be great sprinkled lightly just after baking for a creative twist."