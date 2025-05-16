McDonald's Big Arch Sauce Vs Big Mac Sauce: What's The Difference?

Big Mac Sauce and Big Arch Sauce do have some of the same ingredients. Both are made with vinegar, egg yolks, onion and garlic powder, and a few additives. But, while Big Mac Sauce is made with sweet pickle relish, Big Arch Sauce is made with tomato concentrate — at least in Canada, according to the nutritional information provided by McDonald's Canada.

Big Mac Sauce famously does not containing ketchup — the color comes from paprika — but that's not quite the case for Big Arch Sauce. Since its base is tomato concentrate and the rest of the ingredients include things like vinegar (a main ingredient in ketchup), you'll likely detect hints of the condiment in McDonald's new burger sauce. You'll also detect more tang and spice thanks to mustard seed in the Big Arch Sauce recipe.

From the Arch Deluxe with a potato flour bun to the Big Xtra with a larger patty and special grill seasoning, McDonald's has tried introducing a "grown-up," premium hamburger to its menu several times before. They've all been discontinued for various reasons, or they just faded out of existence like the Big N Tasty did in 2010 in favor of newer, trendier burgers. None of these previous burgers have what the Big Arch has, though: A brand new sauce that'll pique curiosity and most likely keep customers coming back for more.