Keep This In Mind If You Don't Want To Ruin Your Jell-O Fruit Salad

If there's one vintage dessert fad that deserves a comeback, it's the humble Jell-O salad. Light, creamy, and intensely sweet, these jiggly trays of jewel-toned deliciousness used to grace every potluck table in the United States. Though they fell out of favor in the late '80s as the demand for more health-conscious convenience foods grew, they've remained a staple of celebrations throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S. Much of these desserts' enduring popularity lies in how easy they are to make — gelatin salads were a sign of wealth until instant Jell-O hit grocery store shelves, allowing homemakers of every financial bracket to impress dinner guests with translucent, tiered desserts with bits of juicy fruit suspended inside.

Of course, this was provided you could get your Jell-O to set, which may not happen if you try to splurge by using fresh fruit instead of canned. Certain fruits — including pineapple, kiwi, citrus, and papaya — contain protease enzymes that destroy the chemical bonds in gelatin, preventing it from setting and turning your Jell-O salad into more of a Jell-O soup. For instance, you may know that pineapple is full of bromelain, an enzyme that makes it excellent for tenderizing and marinating meats, as it's capable of breaking down the strands of muscle to create a more succulent bite. Canned versions of these fruits are usually less acidic due to the way that the fruit is processed, which is why old-school recipes for 7 Up Jell-O salad call for canned and drained crushed pineapple.