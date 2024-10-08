The Simple Mayo Method That Ensures A Symmetrically Sauced Sandwich

Your stomach rumbles as you carefully unwrap the deli paper from a sandwich you just bought, and the tantalizing aroma of cold cuts and bread hits your nose. As soon as you can get a good handhold, you bring half of the sandwich safely to your lips and hungrily take a bite. It's a perfectly balanced mouthful with all the ingredients present and accounted for; crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced pickles, tangy cheese, and thinly sliced meat, all well-seasoned with mustard, salt and pepper, and mayonnaise.

While you've made hundreds of sandwiches in your own kitchen, using all of the same ingredients, from the delicatessen's own lunch meat to bright, garden-grown tomatoes and homemade Calabrian chili mayo, it just doesn't taste quite right. What if the simple answer is that you're not seasoning it correctly? Spreading both slices of bread with mayonnaise (and other seasonings/sauces) is an easy way to ensure a uniformly tasty sandwich down to the last bite.