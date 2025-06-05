This Japanese Tool Is The Secret To Easier Gardening, And It's Cheap To Pick Up Online

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If gardening tools are holding you back, or worse, giving up on you mid-project, it's time to upgrade. Not with a whole new shed full of gear, but with one tool that can truly revolutionize the way you garden: the hori hori knife. This Japanese garden knife may not look like much at first glance, but it is a total gardening powerhouse your tool box definitely needs. Think of the hori hori knife as a shovel, trowel, saw, and weeder all combined. The blade is curved like a scoop but sharp like a knife and typically marked with measurements so you know how deep you are digging. Altogether, it's really handy for planting bulbs or getting roots into just the right position.

In Japanese, the verb "hori" means "to dig", which is the primary use of the classic tool. What distinguishes the hori hori knife from the rest of your gardening tools is that it's versatile and tough. It slices through firm soil, saws through small roots, and pulls out stubborn weeds (speaking of weeds, get rid of them with DIY natural herbicides). The hori hori's serrations help with cutting, and the pointed tip lets you pry open hardened dirt with ease. That means you won't be saddled with the burden of constant tool changing, and as a result, get much more work done. Whether you're a beginner starting your very first vegetable garden, or a professional, the hori hori is essential.