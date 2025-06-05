This Japanese Tool Is The Secret To Easier Gardening, And It's Cheap To Pick Up Online
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If gardening tools are holding you back, or worse, giving up on you mid-project, it's time to upgrade. Not with a whole new shed full of gear, but with one tool that can truly revolutionize the way you garden: the hori hori knife. This Japanese garden knife may not look like much at first glance, but it is a total gardening powerhouse your tool box definitely needs. Think of the hori hori knife as a shovel, trowel, saw, and weeder all combined. The blade is curved like a scoop but sharp like a knife and typically marked with measurements so you know how deep you are digging. Altogether, it's really handy for planting bulbs or getting roots into just the right position.
In Japanese, the verb "hori" means "to dig", which is the primary use of the classic tool. What distinguishes the hori hori knife from the rest of your gardening tools is that it's versatile and tough. It slices through firm soil, saws through small roots, and pulls out stubborn weeds (speaking of weeds, get rid of them with DIY natural herbicides). The hori hori's serrations help with cutting, and the pointed tip lets you pry open hardened dirt with ease. That means you won't be saddled with the burden of constant tool changing, and as a result, get much more work done. Whether you're a beginner starting your very first vegetable garden, or a professional, the hori hori is essential.
The inexpensive knife your garden will benefit from
Beyond its advantages as a versatile gardening tool, the hori hori knife is also surprisingly inexpensive. While some high-end garden tools can be pricey in a hurry, a good hori hori knife can generally be obtained for under $30, sometimes even less if you catch a sale online (WORKPRO has a 7-inch hori hori knife and sheath for just $15). And unlike bargain-bin plastic tools, the hori hori (especially one with a stainless steel blade and solid wood or composite handle) will actually last more than one season. That's a win for both your wallet, and your garden.
Another advantage of the hori hori knife is that it's a compact tool. It's easy to carry around the yard or throw in a tote, and it takes up a lot less room than a heap of tools. Once you're used to using it, you might not go back to your old setup. From weeding, to planting seedlings, to dividing perennials, to harvesting herbs, the hori hori makes each task simpler. It's the type of tool that finds a lasting place in your gardening routine, not because it's a fancy item, but because it simply does get the job done (even if you're just growing veggies in a pot). So if you're looking to level up your gardening game without spending a fortune, this Japanese knife is worth adding to your cart.