Do Coffee Beans Go Bad If Unopened? Here's What You Need To Know

First of all, even unopened coffee beans can go bad, generally meaning that they will become stale and low in flavor, rather than being physically bad for you. But if stored properly, in a cool, dry, dark place, they will still be good to enjoy for up to a year. While many coffee labels contain both the harvest date and the roast date, when considering the "age" of your coffee beans, we're really talking about roast date.

Ideally, store them in a pantry or drawer. Contrary to popular belief, you should keep your coffee beans out of the refrigerator. Even in a vacuum-sealed container, they can pick up the aromas and flavors of everything else that's in the fridge. And the extra condensation isn't good for keeping dry foods fresh. Depending on just how airtight the package is, moisture can ultimately encourage mold growth. While coffee beans can last longer in the freezer (up to two years), they'll lose their freshness after about four months, and they can still pick up flavor and extra condensation, so it's not recommended.

To make sure your coffee beans are fresh when you open them, give them a good sniff. They should have that distinctive, slightly bitter, slightly sweet coffee aroma. Stale beans could smell sawdusty or have almost no scent at all. They should also be a little shiny with surface oil, especially darker roasts. If they are dry and grainy, it's probably time to buy new beans. And remember: While properly stored beans can technically last a while, they will deteriorate in quality, so don't forget about them at the back of the pantry.